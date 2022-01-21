Sundance 2022 Review: “Tantura” Profoundly Observes the War to Be Remembered

Being part of a big family, James P. Gannon hasn’t had to look far for amazing stories to tell, though having made a few now it’s allowed him to go deeper. With his brother Joseph, he found a sneaky way to ask what his parents Jack and Betty would do if they were in his shoes as they grow older and he has to consider what life might look like without them in “Three Envelopes” followed by “Betty Feeds the Animals” in which his big-hearted mother’s habit of placing dishes of food out for stray animals on her block, running the gamut from raccoons to wolves, sometimes to the chagrin of her neighbors. In the hands of others, these heartfelt shorts might could run the risk of being overly sentimental, but beyond the warmth of filming in endearing Super 8 film recalling home movies that Jack and Betty might’ve made themselves, a wry sense of humor has been clearly passed down from one generation to the next, allowing in Gannon to make memories last as long for audiences as they do for his own family.

