ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sundance 2022 Review: “Tantura” Profoundly Observes the War to Be Remembered

By Stephen Saito
moveablefest.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout “Tantura,” Alon Schwarz will show the fragility of his subjects, many of whom are octogenerians or above recalling the events that followed the United Nations’ creation of Israel in 1948, dividing Palestine into Arab and Jewish states and leading to a war in which the latter was fighting for independence...

moveablefest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Sundance Review: Carey Williams’ ‘Emergency’

What if there was more to the Goldilocks story? Picture this: when the three Bears (who are in college) get home, Goldilocks has eaten all the porridge, got drunk, and is now passed out on the living room floor. However, instead of doing something about it, they drive around town for hours arguing about whether they take her to the hospital or leave her on the front doorstep of a frat house because they fear police retaliation. I’ve just summed up director Carey Williams’ new film Emergency which had its debut at the Sundance Festival on opening night in the U.S. Dramatic...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Munich — The Edge of War’: Film Review

You can feel the internal struggle in the film adaptation of Robert Harris’ 2018 best-selling historical novel Munich, about British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s attempts to negotiate peace with Adolf Hitler prior to the German leader’s invasion of the Sudetenland. On the one hand, Munich — The Edge of War is a straightforward historical drama that notably attempts to present a revisionist portrait of Chamberlain as desperately trying to prevent another calamitous world war rather than as a politically weak-willed appeaser. On the other hand, the story introduces fictional characters and elements that give it the air of a suspenser, exactly...
MOVIES
chscommunicator.com

“Crier’s War” Review

In a world divided between the Made — man-made superhumans — and Humans, “Crier’s War” by Nina Varela describes a dystopian world, far more advanced than today’s. In the past, there was a queen who was infertile. Since she yearned for a kid badly, she had someone make her one. This child was similar to a human, but it was stronger. The making of Automae grew and they soon overpowered the humans. Now humans are the servants and the Made are superior, holding all spots of power.
ENTERTAINMENT
flickeringmyth.com

2022 Sundance Film Festival Review – Tantura

Co-written and directed by Alon Schwarz. In the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, hundreds of Palestinian villages were depopulated. Israelis call it “The War of Independence.” Palestinians call it “Nakba” (or “catastrophe”). The film examines one village, Tantura, and why Nakba is taboo in Israeli society.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Sundance Film Festival#Palestinians#Sundance 2022 Review#Octogenerians#The United Nations#Arab#Jewish#Haifa University#Israeli#Alexandroni Brigade
Screendaily

‘Riotsville, U.S.A.’: Sundance Review

Sierra Pettengill’s impressive archival doc traces the recent history of America’s militarised response to unrest. Dir: Sierra Pettengill. US. 2022. 91 mins. In the mid-1960s, American cities experienced a wave of unrest, prompting the federal government to seek answers for what was causing such violent uprisings. The incisive documentary Riotsville, U.S.A. soberly catalogues what happened next, drawing from archival footage shot either for broadcast television or by the US government to illustrate how systemic racism and increasing police militarisation contributed to a growing inequality within the country. Although Sierra Pettengill’s film will perhaps be most notable for its inclusion of startling scenes from Riotsvilles, model towns built by the US Army to train for actual riots, there’s much here to consider about the American worship of law enforcement and demonisation of dissent.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Call Jane’: Sundance Review

Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver anchor Phyllis Nagy’s timely 1960s abortion drama. Dir: Phyllis Nagy. US. 2021. 121mins. Abortion was illegal in America in 1968, forcing women like Joy, the evolving heroine of Call Jane, to seek black-market remedies to terminate their pregnancies. Director Phyllis Nagy has crafted a subdued but affecting portrait of that time, strengthened by deft performances from Elizabeth Banks as a sheltered suburban mother whose eyes are opened and Sigourney Weaver as the leader of an underground abortion-facilitation service. Inspired by Chicago’s Jane Collective, Nagy’s drama elegantly tackles the urgency of reproductive rights, choosing nuance over bromides.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: The Princess Explores the Media Ecosystem That Built the Myth

By design, Ed Perkins’ The Princess keeps a healthy, mediated distance from its subject, the late Princess of Wales. After all, the news is the first draft of history, and the film restricts its view to what we knew at the time. In doing so Perkins orchestrates a film that demystifies the lore and media obsession with Princess Diana, in essence pointing its gaze inward—towards the media covering the adoring fans in the moment. They sometimes turn against the media, defending the People’s Princess in shouting matches on talk shows and sometimes in the streets, yet the economic incentives for rabid paparazzi persist.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Nothing Compares’: Sundance Review

Kathryn Ferguson’s striking documentary shines a revealing new light on Sinead O’Connor. Here’s the thing about Sinead O’Connor: she was always a heartbreaker, but hers was the heart repeatedly smashed to smithereens. You don’t need to see Nothing Compares, Kathryn Ferguson’s empathetic documentary, to know that the Irish singer has been tormented, and that her stunning rise to fame – and equally rapid fall – between 1987 and 1993 turned out to be a pitiless experience for a young woman, and mother, who had also been an abused child. This tenderly-edited (by Mick Mahon) documentary benefits from O’Connor’s testimony, in voice-over, which wraps around a telescope to an ugly past where a troubled woman was pilloried for speaking up. While we like to consider ourselves a more caring society today, it would be naive to assume her experiences are a thing of the past, making Nothing Compares vital viewing on society’s road to enlightenment; a path O’Connor still travels herself.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Palestine
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: Fire of Love Gracefully Captures a Deathly Bond with Volcanic Wonders

In a bond forged over mutual fascination (or obsession) with the mysteries of volcanoes, Katia and Maurice Krafft dedicated their lives to discovering everything they could about these natural phenomena. Forces of both awe-inspiring wonder and tragic disaster, Sara Dosa’s archival documentary Fire of Love gracefully captures this extreme dichotomy while also getting to the heart of what drove this couple to abandon a routine, domesticated lifestyle and literally sacrifice their lives in the mission to save others. In telling their devotion to one of the natural world’s most dangerous forces, Dosa crafts a documentary that would make Herzog proud—and an ideal double feature with Into the Inferno, his collaboration with volcanologist Clive Oppenheimer, which also features the Kraffts.
TV & VIDEOS
moveablefest.com

Sundance 2022 Review: The Heart Races in Sara Dosa’s “Fire of Love”

“It’s hard for volcanologists to live together – we erupt,” Maurice Krafft tells an interviewer about in “Fire of Love” when asked if there are any other volcanologist couples in the world like himself and Katia Krafft and drawing a blank. It isn’t unthinkable for colleagues working in close proximity to one another to form a bond beyond the job, but it is more difficult to imagine the circumstances necessary to bring together a fit as perfect as the Kraffts, complementary in the few contrasts they have — Katia’s a chemist and Maurice is a geologist — and equally invested in their shared belief that humanity is consistently disappointing them, seeing the start of the Vietnam War as they become adults in the late 1960s after growing up in the shadow of World War II in France, leaving them to immerse themselves in scientific study with the hope that their discoveries will shape future generations.
MOVIES
Deadline

Sundance Review: Ricky D’Ambrose’s ‘The Cathedral’

Rarely has a filmmaker kept his central character at such a distance as writer-director Ricky D’Ambrose does in The Cathedral. This is clearly an autobiographical work in some very important ways, and no doubt a purging of some demons as well. And yet the kid here, whose life the film follows from birth to his acceptance at college, has very few lines of dialogue and for the most part remains a cipher. All the same, this is a penetrating look at childhood that, distinctively, focuses more than anything on the foibles and shortcomings of the child’s parents, particularly his father. Workshopped...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: Descendant Follows a Community’s Search for Truth and Reconciliation

Over half a century after international slave trade was abolished in the United States, Timothy Meaher made a bet that he could transport a ship of captives from Africa to the Alabama coast. As owner of the ship The Clotilda, following the 1860 voyage which brought 110 people from West Africa to Mobile, Meaher covered up his crimes (which could have brought him to death) by burning and sinking the vessel. More than 150 years later, Mobile’s Africatown community––made up of direct descendants whose ancestors were ripped away from their lives of freedom––are searching for truth and closure as the remnants of the slave ship remained a buried mystery. As captured in Margaret Brown’s intimate, powerful documentary Descendant, the quest for answers and the story of how this overlooked community has been marginalized throughout history has ripples far beyond a sunken ship.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power’: Sundance Review

Feminist force of nature Nina Menkes takes on the male gaze. Brainwashed is a documentary for any woman in film who ever wanted, just even for a moment, to throw a grenade at the canon: Nina Menkes has the ammunition. What’s more important, however, is that this documentary, derived from a lecture on the mechanics of the male gaze given by the forthright academic and film-maker Menkes, goes further — into classrooms, on to Tik-Tok, into the consciousness of a new generation. It’s a crisp, take-no-prisoners antidote to the more feathery musings of the ubiquitous Mark Cousins, who recently produced a lengthy film about the films women have made. Menkes’ film has the answer to why they haven’t made more. And she also posits some of the reasons why women still are fighting the same old battles as she picks apart why they are still seen in the same old way.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Living’ Review: Bill Nighy-Starring ‘Ikiru’ Adaptation Asks What Will We Be Remembered For? | Sundance 2022

Living is an English adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s film Ikiru, which itself was an adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s novel "The Death of Ivan Ilyich." Set in 1950s London in the midst of Britain’s postwar reconstruction, Living tells the story of the final days of Mr. Williams (Bill Nighy) following a grim prognosis. Kazuo Ishiguro’s screenplay largely follows the same narrative structure as Kurosawa’s, but the new setting provides added layers—mirroring elements of Britain’s reconstruction with Williams’ own eleventh-hour reconstruction of the legacy he intends to leave behind.
MOVIES
Bowling Green Daily News

Book review: 'Drone Wars'

“Drone Wars: Pioneers, Killing Machines, Artificial Intelligence, and the Battle for the Future” by Seth J. Frantzman, New York and Nashville: Bombardier Books, 2021. 287 pages, $30 (hardcover). “Drone Wars” offers a detail-rich look at the history, evolution and possible future of military drones through the eyes of a...
ENTERTAINMENT
The New Yorker

Joan Didion, the Observer; and Reviewing Biden, Year One

Listen to this story Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. Joe Biden’s Presidency began with extraordinary ambitions not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
moveablefest.com

Sundance 2022 Review: Isabel Castro’s “Mija” Dares to Dream

“He sounds good, but he’s having a meltdown now,” Doris Munoz tells a seemingly unconcerned stagehand as her client Cuco loses his way on stage at a concert in “Mija,” not knowing the lyrics to the song the band’s playing and doing his best to fake it. The fact that no casual listener would notice this is of cold comfort, and Munoz is more concerned for the musician she’s managed since leaving college than what anyone else thinks, but beyond actually caring for his welfare, the anxiety would appear to tap into something deeper as Isabel Castro’s sensational film makes clear that Munoz feels as if she’s pushed out on such a stage every day as the daughter of undocumented immigrants who has U.S. citizenship, having to put on some kind of facade that everything’s going fine when she feels it’s teetering on the edge of complete disaster.
MOVIES
moveablefest.com

Sundance 2022 Interview: James P. Gannon on Finding Himself at a Crossroads with “Deerwoods Deathtrap”

Being part of a big family, James P. Gannon hasn’t had to look far for amazing stories to tell, though having made a few now it’s allowed him to go deeper. With his brother Joseph, he found a sneaky way to ask what his parents Jack and Betty would do if they were in his shoes as they grow older and he has to consider what life might look like without them in “Three Envelopes” followed by “Betty Feeds the Animals” in which his big-hearted mother’s habit of placing dishes of food out for stray animals on her block, running the gamut from raccoons to wolves, sometimes to the chagrin of her neighbors. In the hands of others, these heartfelt shorts might could run the risk of being overly sentimental, but beyond the warmth of filming in endearing Super 8 film recalling home movies that Jack and Betty might’ve made themselves, a wry sense of humor has been clearly passed down from one generation to the next, allowing in Gannon to make memories last as long for audiences as they do for his own family.
MOVIES
moveablefest.com

Sundance 2022 Review: The Justice System Creates a Broken Record in the Blistering “Free Chol Soo Lee”

It’s notable that the first words you hear in “Free Chol Soo Lee” are those of its subject when as he’ll later say to a reporter who takes an interest in his case after he’s spent four years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, he’s never had a chance to tell anyone he’s innocent. Lee is seen saying “sorry for all the smoke” to a board of some type during his travails in the legal system, but he has little else to apologize for, nor will he receive the apology he actually deserves after being incarcerated on specious evidence – police claiming they traced a bullet from a gun he was in possession of for a brief time to a random person on the street and witnesses that likely based their conclusions on his Korean ethnicity than more specific details. However, it isn’t just the prosecutors’ case that is meticulously and convincingly picked apart in Julia Ha and Eugene Yi’s engrossing documentary, but the entire American justice system as a whole, particularly as it relates to minorities.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy