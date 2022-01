YORK – Two more COVID-related deaths have been confirmed in the Four Corners Health District, according to local health officials. Four Corners officials say both deaths occurred in December. One was that of a woman in her 70s in Polk County and a woman in her 50s in Seward County. This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths to 97 in the health district. Seward County has had 42 total COVID-related deaths, York County has had 19, Polk County has had 23 and Butler County has had 13.

YORK, NE ・ 11 DAYS AGO