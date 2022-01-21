ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Why the price for a bottle of wine could go up

By Gayle Ong
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T8phT_0driFcTo00

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The wine industry is the latest to face supply chain issues, and customers may soon have to pay more for a bottle.

The production line at Inman Family Wines in Santa Rosa is an efficient and well-oiled machine.

Marin Brewing Company closing after more than 30 years

Still, the cost of making each bottle is going up.

Kathleen Inman, owner of Inman Family Wines, says the challenges started when the Trump administration put tariffs on imports, which includes an 18 percent duty on glass.

On top of the tariffs, the pandemic caused a sudden spike in shipping.

“They’ve put on ocean surcharges now and the surcharge was $7 and 30 cents a case — more than the glass actually costs,” Inman said.

Ultimately, the whole bottling process is now more expensive.

Inman says costs could go up anywhere from 3 to 5 dollars a bottle.

And the spike in material costs — prompting her to reluctantly consider raising the prices on her wine.

Inman says she’s not the only winery dealing with supply issues.

President of Glass Packaging Institute Scott DeFife says there is no shortage of glass in North America.

“Demand is really high and it’s not easy to just switch your supply chain like that,” DeFife said. “It takes time to change suppliers to get into a production aligned.”

French winemakers put down roots in Napa Valley

But for Inman, who has recently dealt with wildfires and droughts, she’s choosing to look at the glass as “half full.”

Now, Inman is making the best of a challenging situation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Rosa, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Santa Rosa, CA
Lifestyle
City
Santa Rosa, CA
KRON4 News

Grocery stores’ empty shelves have you worried? Emergency food is discounted and widely available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to stay healthy and eat well in case of quarantine or a natural disaster Despite the look of bare shelves in some U.S. grocery stores, the world likely isn’t going to end anytime soon. But that’s no reason to avoid stocking up on quality nonperishable food with […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottle Of Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Inman Family Wines#Marin Brewing Company#Glass Packaging Institute#French#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Bay Area housing inventory drops, prices rise: Zillow report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Uncertainty over the prolonged pandemic may be factoring into an extreme drop in homes available for sale in the Bay Area. A new Zillow report shows while home values are soaring, not many of them are being listed on the market. KRON4’s Philippe Djegal spoke with an economist who believes this […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRON4 News

San Francisco Pride working for in-person parade in 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After two consecutive years of an in-person parade being canceled, San Francisco Pride is working to safely return for a parade on June 25-26, the organization announced Wednesday. San Francisco Pride acknowledged the ongoing spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant and the risks still associated with the pandemic. Despite those risks, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy