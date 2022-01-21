ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

State addresses location confusion in free mask rollout

By Rogelio Mares
KREX
KREX
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BSZFi_0driFSbQ00

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Thousand of surgical masks are being distributed across Colorado but the rollout process has been confusing for some. Several locations were said to be offering masks but weren’t.

The Broomfield Public Library was listed as a location to get a mask by Colorado but it was closed this week. Masks were instead distributed in Broomfield at the Paul Derda Recreation Center.

The Department of Public Health answered for that on Thursday.

“We are moving as rapidly as we can to always respond to the next set of needs,” said Scott Bookman, with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Pictures: What’s the difference between N95 and KN95 masks?

“For some locations, it was best to pivot to other locations,” Bookman said.

In Broomfield, mask distribution will move to the library, starting this weekend.

The masks are being distributed across the state, five to a household, at locations listed on the CDPHE website. CDPHE reported 100 more locations are signing up to give out these masks. The state said to check the website before you go to any distribution site to get your masks.

“Go to the website first. The only sites that are listed on the website are active and have the ability to give out masks,” Bookman said.

One community, the City of Fountain, said they’re getting calls. A spokesperson for the city said they have yet to receive masks from the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KREX

Juniper Ridge Community School Celebrates Five-Year Charter Renewal

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Juniper Ridge Community School’s (JRCS) charter has been renewed by Mesa County Valley District 51’s School Board on January 18, 2022. “The smooth renewal of Juniper Ridge’s charter is a testament to the great work of our students, families, teachers, and staff,” said Nicole Miller, Chairperson of Juniper Ridge’s all-volunteer Board […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Colorado coal town grapples with future as plant shuts down

CRAIG, Colorado (AP) — In a quiet valley tucked away from Colorado’s bustling ski resorts, far from his hometown in northern Mexico, Trinidad Loya found a way to support his family’s American dream: Coal. He, his son, and grandson — all named Trinidad Loya —worked for the coal plant in Craig, Colorado, with the eldest […]
CRAIG, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broomfield, CO
Health
City
Fountain, CO
County
Broomfield, CO
Broomfield, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Broomfield, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Health
KREX

A Dramatic Increase of COVID Cases in Children May Be Linked to Croup

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — As we learn more about the symptoms of the Omicron variant, Garfield County has made some recent observations on how this virus effects children. Garfield County is seeing a dramatic increase in children seeking medical care for Croup with an underlying diagnosis of Covid-19. Since the pandemic started, the county’s had […]
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masks#Surgical Masks#Nexstar#Kdvr#N95#Cdphe#Westernslopenow Com
KREX

Adult female killed in fatal Fruita crash

FRUITA, Colo. (KREX) — Colorado State Patrol responded to a Ford F-150 truck and Honda Accord involved in a crash on at the intersection of 15 Road and Highway 6 and 50. One adult female was pronounced dead on the scene and a child passenger has been transported to the hospital. Highway 6 and 50 […]
FRUITA, CO
KREX

CMU welcomes new center for physician assistant studies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — CMU just cast a new chapter for some health-related programs. The school teamed up with both local hospitals and the City of Grand Junction to bring healthcare’s incoming workforce a classroom that looks more like the place they’ll eventually work. This facility, more than 20 thousand square feet, has current […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KREX

Local School on Lockdown Due to Law Enforcement Activity

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A possible fugitive situation led to a lockdown and shelter-in-place at Tope Elementary School. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted. Multiple agencies responded on the 1000 block of Bookcliff Avenue. It is advised to avoid the area. KREX has a reporter on scene and we will provide updates as they […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

US plans $50B wildfire fight where forests meet civilization

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration said Tuesday it will significantly expand efforts to stave off catastrophic wildfires that have torched areas of the U.S. West by more aggressively thinning forests around “hot spots” where nature and neighborhoods collide. As climate change heats up and dries out the West, administration officials said they have […]
ENVIRONMENT
KREX

KREX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy