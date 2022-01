The Saint Joseph's Hawks haven't won a matchup against the VCU Rams since Jan. 3 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Hawks and VCU will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Stuart Siegel Center. Saint Joseph's should still be feeling good after a victory, while VCU will be looking to right the ship.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO