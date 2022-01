Rumors of a BMW M5 hybrid have finally been confirmed thanks to the latest M5 prototype that has been spotted doing some public road testing. We know this isn’t a basic 5 Series due to the extra-large brakes, but the “Hybrid Test Vehicle” sticker on the driver’s door exposes BMW’s desire to take the M5 electric. There’s also a new flap on the front fender, which is likely for a charging port indicating that this is a plug-in hybrid M5 and will likely offer some kind of usable electric-only range. It should be noted that this charging door is in the same place and is the same shape and size as that on the 545e xDrive.

