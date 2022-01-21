ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

LIVE MARKETS Europe braces for a wave of red

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

Jan 21 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPE BRACES FOR A WAVE OF RED (0705 GMT)

European bourses are set for a rough start this morning with futures pointing to losses of over 1% in the wake of a sell-off which spread from Wall Street to Asian bourses overnight.

Tech and growth stocks are at the centre of the selling spree with investors wary of the Fed's next moves to tackle inflation which has proven much less transitory than hoped by policy makers just a few months ago.

The future for the European blue chips listed in the EURO STOXX 50 is losing 1.6% and Nasdaq futures are down about 1%.

(Julien Ponthus)

*****

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euro Stoxx 50#Nasdaq Futures#Inflation#Growth Stocks#A Wave Of Red#European#Asian#Fed#Euro Stoxx
ZDNet

Americans are bracing for inflation and a market crash: survey

Inflation and a potential stock market crash. These are the two biggest threats to the US economy and to the financial wellbeing of Americans, so says a survey by personal finance software firm Quicken. The Menlo Park, Calif.-based Quicken/SurveyMonkey online poll was taken earlier this month, which consisted of a...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Wall Street selling eases but Europe still deep in the red

“While the selling seems to have slowed for now, the prospect of a week filled with big earnings and a crucial Fed meeting means there might not be a rush to buy the dip just yet.”. US indices stabilise, but Europe keeps on falling. “After their nose-dive yesterday, US stocks...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
The Independent

Asian shares slide after more losses on Wall Street

Shares were lower in Asia on Friday after a late afternoon sell-off wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street. Tokyo fell 0.9% after Toyota Motor Corp. announced production cuts due to parts shortages. Other major regional markets also fell. Oil prices slipped, with the U.S. benchmark crude down as much as 2.3%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.78% from 1.83% late Thursday. Investors are bracing for higher interest rates and stocks are headed for weekly losses in what has so far been a losing month. Surging coronavirus cases have added to jitters over supply...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.45% higher to $319.59 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.15% to 14,340.26 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.96% to 35,028.65. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $64.74 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

285K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy