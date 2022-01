Biotechs have been one of the worst performers for 2021 as the pandemic has wrought havoc in the sector. The pandemic has massively disrupted the healthcare industry for the past two years. There have been massive layoffs at hospitals due to a dramatic shift in the kind of patients that are being admitted into hospitals. Elective surgeries and diagnostics have taken a backstep to deal with more immediate and pressing issues resulting from the pandemic. Lack of beds and nurses has resulted in significant imbalances in the healthcare sector. Consumer behavior has changed, and there's a general perception that the last place you want to be during a pandemic is at a hospital.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO