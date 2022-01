MacKinnon distributed two assists in a 4-1 win over the Kings on Thursday. MacKinnon has just not stopped scoring, period. In 20 games since Dec. 1 against Toronto, the offensive juggernaut has eight goals and 24 assists under his belt. He's done this every year since he came up in 2013 though, so it is tough to be that surprised by the 26-year-old at this point, even with his 42 points in 28 games.

