When it comes to responding to the coronavirus, there are basically two camps: the anti-maskers/anti-vaxxers who feel it is a violation of their rights to be expected to protect themselves and others from spreading the coronavirus, and the masker/vaxxers who feel they have a responsibility to protect themselves and others from the spread of the virus. This dichotomy falls pretty squarely along partisan lines, with Republicans tending to be in the anti-vaxxer camp, and Democrats in the vaxxer camp.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO