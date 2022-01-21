Listen to ‘The Batman’ Theme by Michael Giacchino (Audio)

We're just a matter of months away from the release of The Batman, a film that is already poised to bring an entirely new take on DC Comics mythos. Across the film's various teasers, trailers, and promotional footage, one element has remained consistent — the distinct main theme music, which is composed by Michael Giacchino. On Thursday morning, The Batman director and co-writer Matt Reeves teased that fans would soon get to hear Giacchino's theme in its entirety, and it looks like that time has arrived. The theme was officially released by Reeves and Water Tower Music on Thursday night, and you can check out Reeves' tweet announcing that below.

