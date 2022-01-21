ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamal gas pipeline's eastward flows from Germany to Poland decline

By Reuters Staff
 1 day ago

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which sends Russian gas west into Europe, have declined from Germany to Poland, running in a reverse mode eastward for a month, data from German network operator Gascade showed on Friday.

Since Dec. 21, the link between Poland and Germany had been operating in reverse mode, putting upward pressure on European gas prices.

The pipeline usually accounts for about one-sixth of Russia’s annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey.

The reverse flows seen on Friday morning were above 11.7 million kWh/h, down from 13.1 million kWh/h for the past 24 hours, data from the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border showed.

According to preliminary bids, the flows are due to stay at volumes of over 11.7 million kWh/h until the early hours of Saturday.

It is not clear when the pipeline will revert to westbound flows into Germany. A source close to Russian gas exporting monopoly Gazprom has said the company is expected to switch flows at some point this month, as Gazprom has paid for westbound volumes for January.

Gazprom has not booked any capacity to pump gas to Europe through the Yamal pipeline next month, underscoring a sharp drop-off in Russian exports to the region so far this year.

Capacity nominations for Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major route for Russian gas to Europe, stood at 288,086 megawatt hours (MWh) on Friday.

That level was in line with nominations so far in January but down sharply from December levels and 60% below a year ago. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
Ukraine bans Austrian design firm working on Crimea theatre project

KYIV, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine imposed sanctions on Saturday on an Austrian architecture and design company working on a project to build new theatre house in Sevastopol, a city in the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula. A decree issued by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says the company, Coop Himmelb(L)au, is banned from...
Germany will not supply weapons to Kyiv for now, defence minister says

BERLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Berlin is ruling out arms deliveries to Ukraine in the standoff with Russia for now, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said in an interview published on Saturday, a few days after Britain started supplying Kyiv with anti-tank weapons. A bipartisan group of U.S. senators also...
UK foreign minister Truss to visit Russia in Feb - RIA cites source

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Liz Truss is expected to visit Moscow in February for talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, the RIA news agency reported on Saturday, citing a diplomatic source. The planned visit comes amid elevated tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine....
German government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Saturday distanced itself from comments made by its navy chief after video footage emerged in which the vice-admiral said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect and that Kyiv would never win back annexed Crimea from Moscow. German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach apologized for...
Political advisers to hold four-way talks on Ukraine in Paris

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Political advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany will hold "Normandy format" talks on eastern Ukraine in Paris on Jan. 25, a source in Russian President Vladimir Putin's administration said on Saturday. Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukraine's chief negotiator Andriy Yermak, confirmed that a meeting...
Residents of Ukrainian city near Russian border brace for the unknown

KHARKIV, Ukraine, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Residents in Ukraine's second biggest city Kharkiv said they hoped for the best but would prepare for the worst, as Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders and diplomatic talks failed to produce a breakthrough. Kharkiv, an industrial city in eastern...
Daily Mail

Ukraine slams Germany for refusing to supply weapons to Kyiv and summons German ambassador over comments made by naval chief calling Russian plans to invade Ukraine 'inept'

Ukraine today condemned Germany for its refusal to supply weapons to Kyiv, urging Berlin to stop 'undermining unity' and 'encouraging Vladimir Putin' amid fears of a Russian invasion. In a separate development, Ukraine's foreign ministry said Saturday it had also summoned the German ambassador to Ukraine, Anka Feldhusen. This was...
Reuters

Germany mulls scrapping energy bill surcharge early as prices rise

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government may scrap this year a surcharge on electricity bills used to support renewable power, to ease the strain of rising energy costs on millions of households, Social Democrat (SPD) co-leader Lars Klingbeil said on Saturday. Germany's three ruling parties agreed in their coalition deal...
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: World's first full-scale pilot plant for extracting hydrogen from natural gas pipeline

Germany's Linde Engineering has started up a full-scale pilot plant in Dormagen to showcase how hydrogen can be separated from natural gas streams using its membrane technology. "The blended gas could consist of between 5 and 60 percent hydrogen. Membranes are then used to extract hydrogen from these natural gas streams at the point of consumption. The resulting hydrogen has a concentration level of up to 90 percent," the company wrote on Thursday.
Reuters

Oil flow resumes in Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline after Turkey blast

ANKARA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The flow of crude oil through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has resumed, after it was halted on Tuesday due to a blast near the pipeline in the southeastern Turkish province of Kahramanmaras, officials said on Wednesday. The explosion, which a senior security source later said was...
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Yamal gas flows east for 29th day as volume increases

MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Gas flowed east along the usually westbound Yamal-Europe pipeline for a 29th consecutive day on Tuesday as Polish buyers sought stored gas from Germany instead of buying at currently high spot prices from Russian supplier Gazprom. "For now, European customers are not looking for more...
