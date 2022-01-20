ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Supreme Court denies another bid to block Texas’ six week abortion law

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court on Thursday rejected yet another bid by abortion providers to block Texas’ law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Why it matters: This is the latest blow to abortion advocates, who have tried numerous times to block the law, which is the most restrictive abortion ban...

The Independent

Poll finds most Americans oppose overturning Roe v Wade as Supreme Court to rule in critical abortion case

A majority of Americans do not want the US Supreme Court to overturn the precedent established in a landmark case protecting the right to abortion care without excessive government intervention, according to a recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS.The results, which mirror similar surveys, come as the nation approaches the 49th anniversary of the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade, and the Supreme Court’s looming decision in a Mississippi case that could undermine decades of precedent.Sixty-nine per cent of Americans would oppose a decision that completely overturns Roe, with just 30 per cent in support.If the nation’s high court did...
CBS DFW

Supreme Court Refuses To Speed Up Challenge Against Texas Abortion Ban

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — In the latest setback for abortion rights in Texas, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to speed up the ongoing court case over the state’s ban on most abortions. Over dissents from the three liberal justices, the court declined to order a federal appeals court to return the case to a federal judge who had temporarily blocked the law’s enforcement. The court offered no explanation for its action. The Texas ban is thus likely to remain in effect for the foreseeable future, following a decision by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to send the...
Texas State
Texas Government
The Week

Federal appellate court punts Texas abortion law to state Supreme Court, prolonging strict restrictions

A divided panel of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Texas on Monday and sent a challenge to the state's privately enforced restrictive abortion law to the Texas Supreme Court, where it is expected to linger as the law stays in effect. "This decision now keeps the case in limbo — and abortion after 6 weeks in the nation's second-largest state — a dead-letter, indefinitely," University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck wrote on Twitter.
texasstandard.org

Texas’ abortion law could remain in place until summer if case goes to Texas Supreme Court

Texas is asking the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to allow Texas’ Supreme Court to take up a challenge to whether licensing officials, including those in the state Health and Human Services department, Texas Medical Board and Texas Board of Nursing, have the power to enforce the state’s new abortion law, known as Senate Bill 8. SB 8 outlaws the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy, and is one of the most restrictive in the country.
Stephen Breyer
Sonia Sotomayor
Elena Kagan
Neil Gorsuch
The Independent

What is Roe v Wade and did it get overturned?

The landmark ruling enshrining abortion rights in the US is back in the spotlight as the US  Supreme Court reviews a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks, potentially igniting a major challenge.It marks the first major abortion rights challenge in front of the three newest justices, all conservatives appointed by Donald Trump. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case on 1 December.The 1973 ruling is considered the first successful litmus test protecting a pregnant woman’s right to have an abortion in the US, legalising the procedure across the country and setting a global precedent. The ruling repealed many federal...
CBS Sacramento

On Anniversary Of Roe V. Wade, Governor Newsom And First Partner Siebel Newsom Affirm California’s Commitment To Reproductive Freedom

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Saturday, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom recognized the Roe v. Wade decision and emphasized California’s commitment to preserving access to reproductive health care services in the face of national challenges to reproductive rights. “Today we commemorate the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case establishing a woman’s Constitutional right to a safe and legal abortion. Almost half a century later, we know without a doubt that limiting access to reproductive health care, including abortion, is a fundamental violation of individual liberty and freedom. The simple fact remains – America can’t achieve true equality if women do not have control over their own bodies.” “At a time when some across our nation are purposefully and deliberately choosing to attack women’s reproductive rights, California will continue to be a beacon of light – expanding access to abortion and reproductive care, and ensuring our state is a place where people receive critical reproductive health care services quickly and safely,” said Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom. To honor the milestone, the Governor and First Partner joined political officials, activists, and stakeholders in a virtual Planned Parenthood rally on Saturday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsOne

OP-ED: Opposing Abortion Is ‘Without Much Christian Heart’

Christianity in America is identified with an opposition to abortion. But it is an opposition without much Christian heart, writes Lisa Sharon Harper, a Black evangelical author who says the casualties are women’s actual lives and their ability to exercise agency over their own bodies, futures and stories.
