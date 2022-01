Weibo Gaming, formerly Suning Gaming, collected their first series win of the 2022 LPL Spring Split earlier today in a strong showing against Team WE. The first game of this League of Legends series was a battle between WE mid laner Shanks and WBG AD carry huanfeng to see who could lead their team to victory. WE ADC Stay and huanfeng traded blows back and forth, which all began with a solo kill on the WE bot laner at the 11-minute mark. As a result, the Worlds 2020 runner-up turned that into solo first turret gold and took total control of the bottom half of the map.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO