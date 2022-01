I hope your New Year is off to a good start. We’ve had some downs around our house this week. Mark has the virus so we will be hibernating for a few days, but he is on some meds and we are trusting for the best. He’s actually doing very well today. I’m doing fine, with just some slight cold symptoms. Mom and dad’s assisted living has also been on lockdown for a week, but I think they are about to come out of their time in the rooms. I’ll be glad for all of us to get over this and back to somewhat normal. Please enjoy these shares today, lots of good inspiration for the New Year!

HOME & GARDEN ・ 14 DAYS AGO