A dog went missing last Sunday in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. A possible location was reported a week later and she was found trapped on a frozen waterfall until rescued. Most dogs, at least mine, finds any and every possible way to cause trouble. This pooch however took getting herself into a slippery situation to a whole new level. The pup and her owner were doing some backcountry skiing when she went missing last Sunday, the 9th of January. Being lost and alone in this cold Colorado weather made it feel like there would be a sad ending to this story but that's not the case in this one.

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO