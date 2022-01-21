ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Markets Set to Slide, Tracking Global Momentum

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — European markets are set to tumble on Friday, tracking a global pullback for risk assets. Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 71 points lower at 7,508, Germany's DAX is set to fall by around 190 points to 15,707, and France's CAC 40 is expected to drop around 91 points...

AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
The Independent

Asian shares slide after more losses on Wall Street

Shares were lower in Asia on Friday after a late afternoon sell-off wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street. Tokyo fell 0.9% after Toyota Motor Corp. announced production cuts due to parts shortages. Other major regional markets also fell. Oil prices slipped, with the U.S. benchmark crude down as much as 2.3%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.78% from 1.83% late Thursday. Investors are bracing for higher interest rates and stocks are headed for weekly losses in what has so far been a losing month. Surging coronavirus cases have added to jitters over supply...
marketpulse.com

Global bond yields slide as stocks rebound, US data, bitcoin rallies

US stocks breathed a tentative sigh of relief now that the bond market selloff appears to be taking a break. In just a few weeks, Wall Street has gone from pricing in a gradual tightening of policy to a hurry-up offense that could deliver 4 to 5 rate hikes this year and a balance sheet reduction kickoff this spring. Fed tightening expectations have been overdone and investors are now scaling back into risky assets.
globalpropertyguide.com

Romania’s housing market gaining momentum

House prices were up 9.82% during the year to Q3 2021. Romania’s housing market is growing strongly again, amidst improving economic conditions. The average selling price of apartments in Romania rose by 9.82% in Q3 2021 from a year earlier, a sharp improvement from a minuscule y-o-y increase of 0.45% in Q3 2020. On a quarterly basis, Romanian real house prices increased slightly by 0.34% in Q3 2021.
