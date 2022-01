HONOLULU (AP) -- Former Hawaii football coach June Jones has declined a proposal to return to lead the program for a second time. The school's wins leader in Division I, Jones met Friday with the athletic director David Matlin, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported, and rejected the offer when he learned it would only be for two years and Matlin would have to approve the assistant coaches.

