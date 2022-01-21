ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electing Draghi as President 'Feasible' if Plan for Govt Exists Former PM to Paper

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) - The election of Prime Minister Mario Draghi as Italy's new president "is feasible" if there is a plan in place for his succession as premier, former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and...

AFP

Berlusconi pulls out of Italian presidential race

Billionaire former premier Silvio Berlusconi withdrew from the race for Italy's presidency on Saturday, two days before voting starts, but repeated his opposition to Prime Minister Mario Draghi taking the job. The 85-year-old media mogul, who is still embroiled in legal proceedings over his infamous "Bunga Bunga" sex parties, insisted he had the support in parliament to win -- something analysts doubted. But in a statement issued to the media, he said he was withdrawing in the spirit of "national responsibility", to avoid further controversy. Draghi, a former European Central Bank chief who has led Italy's coalition government for the past year, remains the favourite to be elected head of state next week.
AFP

Draghi, Berlusconi in mix as Italy elects new president

Italy's parliament begins voting for a new president Monday, with Prime Minister Mario Draghi tipped for election in a high-stakes version of musical chairs which threatens the survival of the government. As backroom negotiations hit fever pitch this week, the brashest campaigner has been billionaire Silvio Berlusconi, whose charm offensive has included bragging about his raunchy "bunga bunga" parties. The 85-year-former premier has long coveted Italy's top job, even reportedly promising his late mother he would get it, although few believe he has the necessary votes. It is notoriously hard to predict who will win the secret ballot for the seven-year post.
Washington Post

Italy needs a new president and a stable government. Mario Draghi cannot be the answer to both.

ROME — Over the past year in Italy, Mario Draghi has been something of a one-man political solution. Handpicked as prime minister after a government collapse, Draghi immediately mustered the support of parties — nationalists and leftists alike — that had been battling each other for years. He guided the recovery from deep recession. He enacted rigid coronavirus protocols, staying popular all the while. He gave Italy, notorious for its political instability, one of the steadiest governments in Europe.
NBC Miami

Mario Draghi Brought Political Stability to Italy. Now, a Key Election Threatens It All

Draghi's government, comprised mostly of politicians from different parties and some technocrats, has appeased markets due to its parliamentary support and reform plans. Analysts at Goldman Sachs said Draghi's departure would "trigger uncertainty regarding the new government and its policy effectiveness." Over 1,000 of the country's parliament and regional representatives...
AFP

German centre right elects Merkel critic as leader

Germany's centre right opposition Christian Democrats on Saturday elected Friedrich Merz, a critic of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, as their new leader by a huge majority. "We must be a strong opposition," said Merz as he targeted success in a slew of elections to regional assemblies slated this year.
AFP

French politicians worry about surge in pre-election violence

French ruling party lawmaker Pascal Bois was at home asleep a few days after Christmas when firefighters banged on his front door to tell him his garage was in flames. Attacks on homes, like the one experienced by Pascal Bois on the morning of December 30, are still rare.
AFP

US, Russia promise to work to ease Ukraine tensions

Washington and Moscow's top diplomats on Friday agreed to keep working to ease tensions over Ukraine, with the United States promising a written response to Russian security requirements next week and not ruling out a presidential meeting. Russia's foreign ministry said later that, in his talks with Blinken, Lavrov had warned of "the most serious consequences" if Washington ignored Moscow's security demands.
The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
Reuters

German government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Saturday distanced itself from comments made by its navy chief after video footage emerged in which the vice-admiral said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect and that Kyiv would never win back annexed Crimea from Moscow. German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach apologized for...
