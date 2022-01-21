ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA roundup: Pacers stun Warriors in OT

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jF6ze_0dri3u0l00

Keifer Sykes, getting an extended opportunity with Indiana’s starting backcourt out of action, contributed five points to a 10-0 burst in overtime that allowed the short-handed Pacers to shock the Golden State Warriors 121-117 on Thursday night in San Francisco.

After a Justin Holiday 3-pointer with six seconds remaining in regulation forced the extra session, the Pacers prevailed despite the absence of regular starters Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert and Myles Turner.

Rookie Chris Duarte had a team-high 27 points for Indiana, which had seven players score in double figures.

Stephen Curry produced 39 points and eight for the Warriors. He shot 6-for-16 on 3-point attempts, but his teammates combined to go just 3-for-26 from long distance.

Suns 109, Mavericks 101

Devin Booker recorded 28 points and six assists and Chris Paul added 20 points and 11 assists to lead Phoenix over host Dallas.

Jae Crowder tallied 13 points as Phoenix completed an unbeaten five-game road trip and won for the eighth time in its last nine overall games. The Suns beat Dallas for the ninth straight time and the 16th time in the past 19 meetings.

Luka Doncic registered 28 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Mavericks, who had a four-game winning streak snapped and lost for just the second time in 12 games.

Pelicans 102, Knicks 91

Jonas Valanciunas totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds as New Orleans led most of the way, pulled away in the third quarter and snapped a five-game road losing streak with a victory over New York.

Valanciunas posted his 31st double-double to help the Pelicans survive getting outrebounded 48-35. Josh Hart added 17, but Brandon Ingram was held to 15 and appeared to tweak his ankle in the second half.

Mitchell Robinson totaled 17 points and 15 boards for the Knicks, who got little else from their starters en route to a third straight loss.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
DallasBasketball

Kings Make Hield & Holmes Available; Can Mavs Trade for Both?

The Dallas Mavericks are a good basketball team as currently constructed. In fact, they’ve already been labeled as a ‘stealth NBA contender.’. But as we witnessed on Thursday night when Dallas fell to the league-leading Phoenix Suns, the Mavs still have another step to take in order to go from ‘stealth’ contenders to ‘bonafide’ contenders.
NBA
thelines.com

NBA On TNT Player Props For Thursday: Suns Vs. Mavericks, Pacers Vs. Warriors

The journey towards the NBA Finals continues tonight with two more national TV games on TNT as the Mavericks host the Suns, and the Warriors take on the Pacers in San Francisco. Each week throughout the season, TheLines will look at some matchups for the televised slates and try to figure if there are any TNT NBA player props worth a look.
NBA
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Josh Hart
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Keifer Sykes
Person
Jae Crowder
FanSided

NBA Trades: 2 blockbuster Jayson Tatum trades to shake up the Celtics

The Boston Celtics won five of their last six games heading into their game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. A game they would end up losing in large part due to horrific shooting performances from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum shot 0-for-7 from three-point land while Brown...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Mavericks#Pacers Stun Warriors#Justin#Suns#Pelicans 102
mediaite.com

Stephen A. Smith ERUPTS After Getting Called Out for Attacking Kyrie Irving’s Character: ‘I Don’t Give a Damn!’

Stephen A. Smith has a ton of respect for Kyrie Irving on the basketball court, but he’s often quick to criticize the NBA superstar for his actions outside the arena. This week, Smith returned to his First Take chair after a month-long battle with Covid and claimed it would be a “disaster” if the Brooklyn Nets win a championship this season while catering to Irving. After previously barring him from the team, the Nets are allowing Irving to participate as a part-time player, despite refusing to comply with New York City’s vaccine mandate.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
The Spun

Charles Barkley Reveals What He’d Do With Ben Simmons

A few months into the 2021-22 NBA season and former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons remains part of the Philadelphia 76ers. Entering the season, the 76ers were reportedly listening to trade offers for the star player. Not much has changed on that front – several months later – and Simmons still hasn’t suited up for a game yet this season.
NBA
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

36K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy