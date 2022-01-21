ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

"The Urge: Our History of Addiction by Carl Erik Fisher

wamc.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEven after a decades-long opioid overdose crisis, intense controversy still rages over the fundamental nature of addiction and the best way to treat it. In The Urge: Our History of Addiction,...

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

'The Urge' says calling addiction a disease is misleading

Just after graduating from medical school, Carl Erik Fisher was on top of the world. He was winning awards and working day and night. But a lot of that frantic activity was really covering up his problems with addiction. Fisher – who says he comes from a family with a...
MENTAL HEALTH
psuvanguard.com

Are we addicted to our own distraction?

Reading words on a screen—or page when Vanguard gets the full-print treatment again—like this can be a real test of concentration. There is an ever-constant competition for our attention from the notifications on our screens—from the haptic vibrations buzzing in our pockets, on our wrists and in our hands to the myriad of marketing and advertising—bombarding our eyes and ears in the tactile non-digital realm.
MENTAL HEALTH
wamc.org

#1635: A life in pediatrics

Let’s get this part out of the way first: yes, Dr. Mark Vonnegut is Kurt Vonnegut Jr’s son. And today we are going to talk about a new book that he has written. But this isn’t the great American novel, this is the story of his 40 years as a pediatrician. In those years he has seen massive changes in the American medical system, both good and bad. The name of the book is “The Heart of Caring – A Life in Pediatrics”. Dr. Vonnegut is still a practicing pediatrician living in Milton, Massachusetts.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Addictive Behavior#Recorded History#Alcoholic#The Urge#Modern Science
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
CBS News

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

A popular Czech folk singer who deliberately caught COVID-19 has died, her son says. Hanka Horka, who was not vaccinated, caught the virus from her son and husband, who are vaccinated but still caught it over the holidays, according to BBC News. The 57-year-old purposefully did not stay away from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Spit Test: Saliva Alerts Babies to Close Relationships

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Sharing food and smooching are two ways babies can suss out whom they can depend on to take care for them, a new study suggests. The tell-tale clue common to both is a surprising one: saliva. “Babies don’t know in advance which relationships are the close and morally obligating ones, so they have to have some way of learning this by looking at...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Teen with cancer ‘flipped coin’ to decide whether or not to amputate leg

A two-time cancer survivor says he “flipped a coin” when deciding whether or not to amputate his leg.Alexander Parra, 20, was just 15 when he was first diagnosed with cancer and was told he would need chemotherapy for the next nine months.Parra, who was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, or bone cancer, said: “My knee started hurting way more than usual and then all of a sudden, a huge lump showed up on my knee. The doctors brought me in for an appointment where they sat me down and they told me I had cancer.“It was the last thing I expected. Who...
CANCER
Washington Examiner

Feminists' silence over transgender swimmer shows they really never cared about women

Over the years, feminists, especially third-wave feminists, have diligently worked to dismantle the alleged "patriarchy." From their support for abortion to gender equality in schools, athletics, and salaries to emphasizing sexual harassment, abuse, and assault, feminists have effectively shaped the country's sociocultural spectrum in the 21st century. So it's beyond...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Voices: If you’re using the Bible to condemn being gay, you’re reading it wrong

In one of the more bizarre stories of the week, a Christian couple has reportedly refused to allow a gay couple to view their home.Luke Main, 33, and his wife, Dr Joanna Brunker, 34, put their cottage up for sale with estate agency Purplebricks. They screened potential viewers by asking, “Would you mind telling us a bit about your position and circumstances when you have a moment please?”You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a standard question about whether potential viewers have a property to sell, have a mortgage in place, or whether they’re just time-wasters fancying nosing around someone...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy