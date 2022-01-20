Overall Game of the Year 2021 - Article

If you were a fan of RPG Games in 2021, you definitely wanted to own a Nintendo Switch. Three of the four shortlisted games are console exclusive to Nintendo's hybrid system, each offering a rich RPG experience at home or on the go. Bravely Default II continued the series' run of strong games dating back to 2012; Monster Hunter Rise again proved that Capcom has a wildly enjoyable RPG series on its hands that can consistently top lists and the charts; Shin Megami Tensei V took players through a demon-fusing adventure with new abilities; then finally there was Tales of Arise, which was yet another strong entry in the long-running RPG series and, for many, it's best so far.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO