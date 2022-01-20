ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Overall Game of the Year 2021 - Article

By Christian Evans
vgchartz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor all its great games, 2021 still felt like a year of transition. With two new home consoles — Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 — on the market but far from firmly entrenched, and with Nintendo content to punt most of its heavy hitters into 2022, the year seemed like...

www.vgchartz.com

vgchartz.com

Best VR Game of 2021 - Article

Last year, VGChartz introduced Best VR Game as a new category. It was mostly inspired by the eventual winner: Half-Life: Alyx. Although this year didn't introduce us to a platform-defining experience of that caliber, VR still had a commendable year. One ongoing trend for this platform has been rock-solid ports of older iconic titles, and 2021 was no exception on that front. As the medium progresses, so too does every developer's knowhow about it. These nominees were among the best examples of that in 2021.
vgchartz.com

Best Shooter of 2021 - Article

In yet another year with dual Battlefield and Call of Duty releases, shooter fans had no shortage of options to choose from. Yet neither of the latest entries in those established franchises find themselves on our shortlist for Best Shooter of 2021. Instead, this year's nominees all brought something different to entertain players.
vgchartz.com

Best Adventure Game of 2021 - Article

2021 saw the release of several unique adventure games. The shortlist for Best Adventure Game of 2021 represents a level of diversity that is rarely seen in other categories. Chicory: A Colorful Tale took gamers through a painted world being brought to life; New Pokemon Snap allowed fans to capture pictures of Pokemon in ways they never have before; The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles had players investigating a case in late 19th Century Japan and England; and finally The Medium's take on adventure-horror made waves on next generation platforms.
vgchartz.com

Shadow Warrior 3 Arrives March 1 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

The PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store pages for Shadow Warrior 3 have revealed it will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 1. Shadow Warrior 3 Pre-Order Bundle includes instant access to Shadow Warrior and Shadow Warrior 2, as well as a limited edition katana skin for Shadow Warrior 3. It is priced at $49.99.
vgchartz.com

Rumor: Arkane's Redfall Might Get Delayed to Holiday 2022 - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and Dishonored developer Arkane Austin announced open-world cooperative first-person shooter, Redfall, for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass at E3 2021 with a Summer 2022 release window. YouTubers MrMattyPlays and Lord Cognito during a recent Defining Duke podcast via PureXbox said they have heard...
vgchartz.com

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Retakes 1st on the French Charts - Sales

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
vgchartz.com

Banjo-Kazooie Coming Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack This Week - News

Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 game, Banjo-Kazooie, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack this Thursday, January 20. Banjo-Kazooie first released for the Nintendo 64 in June 1998. The IP is owned by Microsoft and Rare. The Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection launched this fall...
vgchartz.com

Slime Rancher Sales Top 5 Million Units - Sales

Developer Monomi Park announced Slime Rancher has sold over five million units since it first released in August 2017. The first-person life simulation adventure is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. "Slime Rancher has sold over 5 million copies!" reads a tweet from the developer....
vgchartz.com

PlayStation Renews Trademark for Defunct Studio Psygnosis - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe has renewed the trademark and logo for Psygnosis in December 2021 in the US. The renewal of the trademark could mean a return of the studio or is just a way for Sony to keep the rights to the name and logo in the US. Psygnosis...
vgchartz.com

Monster Hunter Rise Ships 8 Million Units - Sales

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Rise has shipped eight million units worldwide since its release in March 2021. The figure includes digital sales. This figure is up from 7.5 million units shipped on October 5, 2021, seven million units shipped on May 27, six million units shipped on April 27, five million units shipped on April 4 and four million shipped in its opening weekend.
vgchartz.com

Best RPG of 2021 - Article

If you were a fan of RPG Games in 2021, you definitely wanted to own a Nintendo Switch. Three of the four shortlisted games are console exclusive to Nintendo's hybrid system, each offering a rich RPG experience at home or on the go. Bravely Default II continued the series' run of strong games dating back to 2012; Monster Hunter Rise again proved that Capcom has a wildly enjoyable RPG series on its hands that can consistently top lists and the charts; Shin Megami Tensei V took players through a demon-fusing adventure with new abilities; then finally there was Tales of Arise, which was yet another strong entry in the long-running RPG series and, for many, it's best so far.
vgchartz.com

The Artful Escape Headed to PS5, PS4, and Switch on January 25 - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Beethoven & Dinosaur announced The Artful Escape will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on January 25. The game first released fir the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in September 2021. View a new trailer of the...
vgchartz.com

Minecraft for Switch Tops the UK Charts - Sales

Minecraft for the Nintendo Switch has jumped up three spots to take first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending January 15, 2022. Sakes fir the game increased 112 percent week-over-week. FIFA 22 has once again taken second place. Super Mario Party shot up...
FIFA

