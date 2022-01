The SEC is going to say “yes” to a “pure-play” BTC ETF in the next two years as the agency is running out of excuses to reject the product, Edelman forecasted. According to Ric Edelman, the launch of a “pure-play” bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the USA may not be as far off as some think. The TV host predicted that such a product will see the light of day by the end of 2023 at the latest, as the SEC is “running out of excuses to say no.”

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO