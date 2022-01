LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Oscar Tshiebwe is ready for war. The Kentucky forward and the 12th-ranked Wildcats better gird up for their biggest road challenge to date at No. 2 Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers (17-1, 6-0 Southeastern Conference), one of the hottest teams in the nation, carry a 14-game winning streak into the showdown between a pair of top 12 programs, a first in Auburn Arena history.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO