A bug in the Multichain Bridge Protocol has resulted in users losing over USD 1.4 million to hackers, with millions more potentially still at risk. The cross-chain bridge Multichain announced that it had been notified of a vulnerability in its bridging router affecting several tokens. Security firm Dedaub reported to Multichain that users who had approved permissions for WETH, PERI, OMT, WBNB, MATIC, and AVAX on Multichain’s bridging router were at risk of hackers draining their funds.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO