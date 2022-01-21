ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Tesla Insurance Expands to Arizona & Ohio

By Johnna Crider
CleanTechnica
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla Insurance has been expanded to Arizona and Ohio. This is something that Sawyer Merritt, who was recently interviewed by Dave Lee, predicted. In December 2021, Sawyer Merritt, who is well known in the Tesla Twitter community for sharing breaking Tesla-related news, shared that he was told by a source that...

cleantechnica.com

