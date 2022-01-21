ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Canon U.S.A., Inc. Announces New Executive Appointments

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCanon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce executive appointments and promotions that took effect Jan. 1. These new appointments fortify Canon’s commitment to elevating its employees and placing them in positions to succeed, as well as further solidifying Canon’s position as a leader in digital...

martechseries.com

