The co-main event of UFC 270 sees the trilogy fight between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo go down in what will most likely be the very last fight between them. So far, they’ve met three times in less than two years. The UFC flyweights fought to a draw in December 2020 and Brandon Moreno won by submission in June 2021. It’s safe to say they know each other very well and the third fight could very well be the most exciting fight between them. The UFC 270 odds are very close. It’s time to continue our UFC odds series with a Moreno-Figueiredo prediction and pick.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO