Jeans and heels are both classic staples found in pretty much every woman’s closet, and when you put them together, you have the perfect outfit! A surprising number of women have a strange affection for a good pair of heels… not only are you able to fool people into thinking you’re 3 inches taller, but your posture and grace are enhanced. Once you’ve mastered the ability to glide across the room while wearing a killer pair of heels, you’ll find that they give you a certain amount of elegance as you walk. With so many different choices of high heels, it becomes difficult to decide which one is the best pair to wear. To help you out, we’ve compiled 6 outfit options below for you to find a look (or two!) that are great for you.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO