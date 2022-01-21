ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Swell Commerce Raises $20M To Set “A New Standard” For Ecommerce

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSwell Commerce, a leading headless commerce platform serving fast growing businesses, announced it has raised a $20M Series A funding round led by VMG Catalyst and Headline. The global company, which aims to put an end to merchant replatforming, will use the funds to accelerate adoption and to develop an ecosystem...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

2022’s First SPAC and Metaverse Investment Opportunities Virtual Investment Conference in Hong Kong

LBS (Leverage Big Strategies) Communications Consulting Limited (“LBS”), a professional strategy-based investor relations consulting firm based the Greater China region with global presence, today successfully organized the first Virtual Investment Conference, “Invest For a Better World With Innovation – from SPAC to the Metaverse” in 2022, along with New Vision Asset Management and Mileage Communications from Singapore and under the support from our media platform partner, Futu and Hong Kong Economic Digest.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Data Analysis for Marketers: Tips to Clean Qualitative Data

“Data is a precious thing and will last longer than the systems themselves.” – Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web. Marketing data analysis is a technique, where marketers extract insights from all the available business data to create better marketing plans. Being a vital process of the business, it shows how the business has done in the past and what can be done to drive results in future.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Caden Launches as Zero-Party Data Platform, Leading the Shift to Consumer Control of Data With $3.4M in Pre-Seed Funding From Investors Including Jerry Yang & Barry Sternlicht

John Roa, Seasoned Technology Entrepreneur, Announces Venture after Selling His Last Startup to Salesforce. Caden, a personal data advocacy startup, launches to lead the paradigm shift in consumer data and privacy. Caden’s platform empowers users to have complete control over their data and earn a profit by sharing certain data with trusted brands, while never relinquishing ownership. As a “zero-party” data platform, Caden aims to impact the market with its next-generation cloud infrastructure that inverses the current dynamics of how brands access and act on personal data from their customers. Caden has raised a $3.4 million pre-seed round backed by notable investors, including Yahoo! co-founder Jerry Yang, Starwood Capital’s Barry Sternlicht, MediaLink’s Wenda Millard, and seven venture capital firms.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Birdzi Became the Customer Intelligence Platform of Choice for Three Major Retailers as a Result of Its Innovation and Proven Results

Take a bird’s eye view into how Birdzi’s solutions, award-winning team and established podcast are driving new sales and client success. Birdzi, the supermarket industry’s most comprehensive customer engagement ecosystem, is proud to announce several major accomplishments from 2021. Highlights included hosting 38 important retail conversations on The Retail Perch podcast and enabling three major regional grocers to implement an advanced customer intelligence platform.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecommerce#Design#Vmg Catalyst And Headline#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Co Founder#Storytap Swell Commerce#Api#Bonfire Ventures#Commerce Ventures#Attentive#Remote First Capital#Cto#The Board Of Directors
martechseries.com

The Financial Times Opts to Partner With Brand Metrics for Brand Lift Measurement Globally

The FT has chosen to work exclusively with Brand Metrics for all digital brand lift measurement. Global technology company, Brand Metrics, which works with publishers to demonstrate the effectiveness of digital advertising, has announced it is to continue its longstanding partnership with the Financial Times (FT), following a highly successful collaboration for several years and a subsequent review of partners undertaken by the premium publisher.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Pavilion Data Systems Appoints Shridar Subramanian As Chief Marketing and Product Officer

Data Storage Veteran with Extensive Marketing and Product Management Experience Will Drive Company’s Innovations to Make Data Analytics Faster, More Efficient. Pavilion Data Systems, the leading data analytics acceleration platform provider, announced the hiring of Shridar Subramanian as the company’s Chief Marketing and Product Officer (CMPO). Subramanian, a seasoned marketing executive with broad experience in data storage technologies, will spearhead the company’s initiatives to further innovate in the big data storage and analytics marketplace.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Nextech AR Launches its Public Version of ARitize 3D Saas For Ecommerce

Nextech AR Solutions Corp., a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services is pleased to announce the launch of its ARitize 3D SaaS offering to the public. With this launch, Nextech now extends 3D model creation to an unlimited list of customers, including small, medium and large ecommerce businesses who want to quickly scale the creation of 3D models in a cost effective way. Nextech believes that it is first to market with this self-service AR SaaS platform for ecommerce which offers scalability, affordability, ease of use, and the highest quality 3D models.
TECHNOLOGY
The Press

Swell Commerce, https://www.swell.is/

Swell Commerce Raises $20M To Set "A New Standard" For Ecommerce. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swell Commerce, a leading headless commerce platform serving fast growing businesses, announced it has raised a $20M Series A funding round led by VMG Catalyst and Headline.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
martechseries.com

CodeSee Announces $7M in New Funding to Address Rising Demand for Code Visualization and Understanding

Funding Totals $10M With Latest Additions From Investors; CodeSee Empowers Developers and Teams to Improve Understanding of Code. announced it has raised $7 million in additional funding, bringing the company’s raised total to $10 million. The add-on seed funding was led by new investors Wellington Access Ventures, Plexo Capital, and existing investors with participation from angel investors Adam Gross (former CEO of Heroku) and Window Snyder (former Chief Security Officer of Square, Intel and Fastly), among many others. CodeSee will use the funds to build and launch new Maps features to address surging customer demand and expand its enterprise and teams offering.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

PostcardMania Earnings Reach New Highs, $83.9MM in 2021, Led by New Marketing Automations Up 154%

PostcardMania continues its winning streak following a year of milestones, growing earnings 31% in 2021, from $64.2MM in 2020 to $83.9MM, and adding over 40 new jobs to its roster, bringing its staff count to a new high of 328. The direct-mail-turned-martech firm reached new heights in several areas, but its fastest-growing segment by far was PCM Integrations, a newly launched division focused on direct mail automations — up 154%.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Aleph.im Raises $10M in Strategic Bid to Become Web3’s Decentralized Answer to Amazon Lambda

The updated virtual machine will triple the network’s current node infrastructure and will enable fully decentralized computing and storage solutions. Aleph.im, a cross-blockchain decentralized storage and computing network, today announced the completion of its $10M funding round. The raise was led by Stratos Technologies and is supported by Zeeprime, NOIA Capital, Theia, Bitfwd Capital, Ellipti, Incuba Alpha, RareStone, TRGC, Winkrypto, NZVC, Token Ventures, Seven Capital, Chris McCann, and Owen Simonin, and will propel Aleph.im toward the realization of their ultimate mission to provide fully decentralized computing power and censorship-resistant data storage that eliminates the need for any centralized or controlling entity. January marks the beginning of Aleph.im’s rollout of their first computing resource nodes that will eventually carry the bulk of the decentralized network’s processing power.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Pavilion Data Raises $45 Million to Expand Its Platform for Accelerating Data Analytics

Pavilion Data Systems, the leading data analytics acceleration platform provider and a pioneer of NVMe-oF, today announced major successes on multiple fronts in 2021, underscoring the strong demand for its dense high-performance data analytics platform and laying the groundwork for increased momentum in 2022. Pavilion Data Systems raised a $45 million round led by Kleiner Perkins and Artiman Ventures. This funding, combined with the rapid growth of its customer base, strong business momentum, and key executive hires, including Dario Zamarian as CEO, positions Pavilion to address the increasing need for a high-performance, dense, and scale-out flash storage platform for analytics and AI/ML applications.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

O’Reilly Announces Another High-Growth Year as Organizations Prioritize Learning and Development

O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today announced that the company achieved 47.4% year-over-year sales growth in enterprise bookings, bringing overall sales growth across its enterprise learning solution to 17.5% in 2021. With well over 20 million people quitting their jobs in the second half of 2021, finding and retaining talent is becoming increasingly challenging. And ​​nearly 90% of employees want training available anywhere and anytime they need it. As a result, enterprise organizations are prioritizing investments in learning and training.
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Virtru raises $60M to bring data protection standard used by the NSA to enterprises

Data protection startup Virtru Corp. is hoping to establish its Trusted Data Format standard in the enterprise after closing on a $60 million round of funding today. The Series C round was co-led by existing investor Iconiq Growth and new backer Foundry Capital, and saw participation from Tiger Global, MC2, Bessemer Venture Partners and New Enterprise Associates.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Neustar Expands Suite of Contact Center Solutions with the Launch of Email Intelligence

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, has expanded its suite of Contact Center Solutions with Email Intelligence. This new capability provides additional signals and scores to maximize the impact of the email channel while reducing the corresponding compliance and financial risks. Marketing Technology News: Searchbloom Awarded Among 2021’s Fastest Growing Companies...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Annex Cloud’s Next-gen Loyalty Solution Now Available on commercetools Marketplace

Brands can deliver personalized, omnichannel customer experiences at scale. Annex Cloud, a global enterprise technology solutions provider of advanced loyalty management solutions and experiential customer retention software, is pleased to announce full integration with commercetools, one of the world’s leading ecommerce experience platforms built on modern MACH (Microservices: API-first, Cloud-native and Headless) principles. The integrated solution is now live on the commercetools marketplace.
TECHNOLOGY
beincrypto.com

BAXE: Raising the Standard of Super Apps

Most, if not all financial services providers offer limited transparency. Whilst some may function well, failures due to poor governance and unethical actors have been far too common and arguably inevitable. Why does this happen?. Well, only the insiders of a firm truly know what is going on within the...
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Proton.ai raises $20M to optimize wholesale distributors’ sales operations

During the pandemic, sales teams have been stretched by the resource-intensive transition to digital. To bridge the gaps in service, some enterprises are adopting AI and automation technologies — often to great success. According to a McKinsey survey, 79% of respondents agree that AI adoption in marketing and sales has helped to increase business revenue. Even before the pandemic, according to sales leaders, AI adoption in sales was expected to grow by 155% in 2020, according to a 2018 Salesforce report.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy