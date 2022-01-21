ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Award-winning composers perform with local, regional choirs

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

Glacier and Flathead High Schools will host award-winning composers Josh Rist and Jake Runestad Jan. 23 and 24. Rist of Salem, Oregon, and is returning after working with the Glacier choirs in May of 2021. Runestad of Minneapolis is Grammy-nominated and will be working with choirs in Kalispell for the first time.

Top choirs from Glacier, Flathead, Great Falls and Charles M. Russell high schools will join together for two days of music with Rist and Runestad, culminating in a concert featuring performances of their works at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, in the Glacier High School performance hall. The performance is free and open to the public. Schools will perform numbers individually, ending with two pieces with all four choirs.

The Runestad selection will be "Let My Love Be Heard," an a cappella piece inspired by the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks. "Psalm of Life" by Rist is a high-energy piece about leaving "footprints in the sands of time" and "taking heart.”

About the composers

A native of Rockford, Illiinois, Jake Runestad is an award-winning composer. He has received commissions and performances from leading ensembles and organizations, among them the Washington National Opera, Swedish Radio Symphony, Netherlands Radio Choir and Dallas Symphony Orchestra. His first album, “The Hope of Loving,” received a 2020 Grammy award nomination. Runestad is one of the youngest full-time composers in the world and holds a master’s degree in composition from the Peabody Conservatory of the Johns Hopkins University where he studied with Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts.

Joshua Rist earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees in music education and first began his journey as a choral composer at Oregon State University. He is a three-time winner of OSU’s Kraft Choral Composition Challenge. His music is published through Walton, Colla Voce, earthsongs, and MusicSpoke and has been performed by choirs throughout the United States and abroad. His first orchestral collaboration, an arrangement of Invictus by Jordan Jenkins for full orchestra and choir, premiered in Paris for the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Liberation of France Choral Festival. His compositions have been programmed for All-State and regional honor choirs and performed at State, Divisional and National ACDA and NAfME Conventions.

Rist teaches in Oregon and is a guest conductor/educator leading choir retreats, honor choirs, and working as a clinician for choral festivals. He hosts a podcast called “Composition” where he converses with composers on their creative process and insights. Rist founded and directed the Two Rivers Correctional Institution Men’s Chorus in Umatilla, Oregon, and the Summer Community Choir in Hermiston, Oregon.

The music of award-winning choral composer Joshua Rist has been performed by choirs throughout the United States and abroad.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Inter Lake

New film documents Montana’s freestyle skiing legacy

BOZEMAN — A new feature-length documentary film from Montana PBS about Montana’s freestyle skiing legacy will premiere on Montana PBS at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. It will be accompanied by free screenings at the Emerson Center’s Crawford Theater in Bozeman on Jan. 26 and at the Wilma Theater in Missoula on Jan. 27. “Mavericks” follows the careers of a number of Montana freestyle skiers, including Missoula’s Olympic gold medal winner Eric Bergoust, Butte’s Bryon Wilson and Whitefish’s Maggie Voisin. Using visuals from international competitions, archival footage and original cinematography, the film captures “the struggles, victories, unsurpassed work ethic and unbreakable...
BOZEMAN, MT
Daily Inter Lake

High Plains Book Award nominations now open

Nominations for the 16th annual High Plains Book Awards opened Jan. 14 and will be accepted through March 12. Information and nomination forms can be found online at http://highplainsbookawards.org. The list of 2021 winners is also available on the website. The Billings Public Library board of directors established the High Plains Book Awards in 2006 to recognize regional authors and/or literary works that examine and reflect life on the High Plains. The High Plains region includes Montana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The 2022 awards feature 13 book categories: Art...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Inter Lake

Local initiative wins Rotary grant with global reach

A consortium of Montana Rotary Clubs has joined forces to win a $39,000 grant from Rotary International to fund ongoing clean water initiatives in Guatemala. The grant project, named “Clean Hands, Clean Water,” is sponsored by international partner Whitefish Rotary Club, the Host Rotary Club Guatemala West, with support from the 13- member Western Montana Rotary Coalition. Spearheaded by the Columbia Falls Rotary Club and member Dave Renfrow, the project has international significance, suggesting that small investments in clean water can stimulate economic development, prevent disease, and reduce the flow of immigration to the United States' southern border. Renfrow said the...
WHITEFISH, MT
Daily Inter Lake

A milepost on the road to justice

It is 10 a.m. on Jan. 21, 1991, when Montana State Sen. Eleanor Vaughn, D-Libby, calls the joint meeting of House and Senate State Administration Committees to order, and Sen. Harry Fritz rises to present, for the third consecutive legislative session, 1987, 1989, and now, 1991, a bill to create a paid state holiday honoring the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. It has been a national holiday since 1986, and Montana is one of the two remaining states that has yet to create one of its own — Arizona is the other. SB 78, the bill creating...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Oregon State
Local
Montana Entertainment
Kalispell, MT
Entertainment
County
Flathead County, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Montana magician nixes plans for Las Vegas tiger sanctuary

A Montana man has withdrawn a proposal to open a tiger sanctuary in Las Vegas for his magic show. KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported Tuesday that Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom and other officials confirmed the withdrawal. Jay Owenhouse, a magician based in Bozeman, had proposed operating a tiger sanctuary off the Las Vegas Strip, drawing outcry from animal rescuers and activists. Owenhouse owns three Bengal tigers. He had proposed using a vacant parking lot as the site. He would use them for a year-long show. According to Owenhouse, the sanctuary would have 11-foot barbed wire fencing and 24-hour supervision.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Inter Lake

Legals for January, 19 2022

No. 28234 NOTICE OF SALE FOR STATE SCHOOL TRUST LAND The Dept. of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) will offer the following parcels of state land located in Flathead County for sale at public auction on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the DNRC Northwest Land Office at 655 Timberwolf Parkway in Kalispell, Montana under terms and conditions provided herein. Sale No. 949 Acres: 1.376 Legal Description: Lot 3, Rogers Lake, COS #20991, Sec. 30, T27N-R23W Minimum Bid for Land: $430,000 No Improvements Location: Rogers Lane, Kila, MT 59920 Sale No. 950 Acres: 1.654 Legal Description: Lot...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

MSU Extension offers remote work course

Montana State University Extension will offer a remote work certification course every month in 2022 except July and December. Registration for the next class closes Feb. 2. The course provides knowledge and skills for individuals who would like to transition to work from home so that they can potentially access higher paying jobs while remaining in their communities. More than 50 Montanans have taken the month-long course since it was first offered last May. Participants learn online tools common to remote work as well as skills crucial to working with a remote team, such as written communication, problem solving, time...
COLLEGES
Daily Inter Lake

Flathead Business Watercooler

BBER annual event addresses housing The Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana will host its 47th annual Economic Outlook Seminar on Feb. 8 at the Hilton Garden Inn. The theme is “Where housing is headed: how today’s imbalances will be resolved.” The keynote speaker will be Abigail St. Lawrence with St. Lawrence Law, an attorney practicing in water rights, natural resource, environmental and administrative law. To learn more and register to attend, visit https://www.economicoutlookseminar.com. Chamber luncheon focuses on mental health The Kalispell Chamber of Commerce’s January Business Matters Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
69
Followers
146
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy