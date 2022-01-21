ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Spade: Catch Me Inside

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization...

insideradio.com

Dana Carvey and David Spade Offer A Peek Inside ‘SNL’ In New Podcast ‘Fly On The Wall.’

Comedians and “Saturday Night Live” alumni Dana Carvey and David Spade are reuniting on a new weekly podcast series. Produced by Cadence13, their SNL-focused show called Fly on the Wall, will feature the comedians sitting down with past and present cast members, hosts, writers, and musical guests to reminisce about their favorite moments, memories, and sketches from the storied late night TV sketch comedy and variety show.
Midland Daily News

David Spade Lists His Beautiful Beverly Hills Home for $20M

The comedian David Spade doesn’t joke around when it comes to real estate. After reportedly moving to a $13.85 million mansion in Hollywood Hills, the “Saturday Night Live” alum has placed his Beverly Hills pad on the market, the Wall Street Journal reported. He’s asking $19,995,000.
Modesto Bee

David Spade puts California digs on market for $20M. Oh, there’s a giant tree inside

Comedian and actor David Spade is bidding adieu to his home for the last two decades — his dreamy Beverly Hills pad, which has listed for $20 million. Known as a “tennis court estate” by the listing on Hilton & Hyland, the 6,426-square-foot home has four bedrooms and seven bathroom and is a wrapped in a fog of sophistication. Stunning views can be seen from nearly every window in the house and from the patio area.
culturemap.com

Fortune Feimster: 2 Sweet, 2 Salty

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. A stand-up comedian, writer, and actor, Fortune Feimster first made a name for herself on Chelsea Lately. Feimster had a recurring role on Life in Pieces and The Mindy Project, and has had many guest appearances on shows like Dear White People, Workaholics, Drunk History, and @Midnight. Feimster’s first one-hour special, Sweet & Salty, is now streaming on Netflix.
culturemap.com

Big Laugh Comedy presents Brent Pella

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Brent Pella is a stand-up comedian and newest cast member on Nick Cannon’s Wild N’ Out season 16. Brent’s comedy sketches, celebrity impressions, and parody music videos have gained more than 100 million views online and have been featured on MTV, Funny or Die, BroBible, Worldstar HipHop, and more.
Deadline

John Bowman Dies At 64; Served As ‘Martin’ Sitcom Co-Creator And ‘In Living Color’ Head Writer

Writer, creator and producer John Bowman has died at the age of 64. His son Johnny Bowman announced that his father suddenly passed away at home in California.  Bowman is most known for writing on In Living Color, and co-creator of famed Black comedy sitcom Martin, in addition to serving on the negotiating committee for the WGA during the 2007-2008 writer’s strike.  In 1988, Bowman was working on Saturday Night Live and won an Emmy for his work which he shared with Mike Myers, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk and Phil Hartman. Two years later in 1990, Bowman became one of the first...
TVLine

Louie Anderson Dies: Emmy Winner for Baskets and Family Feud Host Was 68

Louie Anderson, the stand-up comedian, game show host and Emmy-winning actor, has died at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer. Anderson was previously diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. As Anderson’s publicist, Glenn Schwartz, confirmed to our sister site Deadline, the actor died Friday morning at a Las Vegas hospital where he’d been getting treatment. Fellow comedian Pauly Shore tweeted Jan. 20 that he had visited Anderson to say his goodbyes. “He’s still with us, but keep him in your prayers,” he said. Most recently, Anderson co-starred opposite Zach Galifianakis in the FX comedy Baskets, on which he...
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TVLine

Magnum P.I. Set to Team Up With MacGyver's Levy Tran — Get Details

Magnum P.I.‘s titular gumshoe will get a helping hand from a familiar face in an upcoming episode of the CBS drama. TVLine has learned exclusively that Levy Tran, who played Desi Nguyen on CBS’ MacGyver, will guest-star in a March episode of Magnum as Tia Min, a powerful crime lord’s formidable bodyguard. While loyal to her boss, Min abides by her own code (and harbors a secret agenda). Circumstances will force Magnum to work with Min when his interests coincide with her employer’s. In addition to her two-season MacGyver run, Tran’s TV credits include The Haunting of Hill House and Shameless. Trained in eskrima,...
TVLine

Midseason Ratings Report Card: CBS' Best and Worst Performing Shows

Now that your broadcast-TV favorites are on holiday break, TVLine is looking at how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far in the 2021-22 TV season — starting with well-watched CBS. Listed below is the average DEMO RATING for each CBS series (including Live+7 DVR playback, since the networks do take that metric into consideration at renewal/cancellation time). Alongside that is the TOTAL AUDIENCE for each program, as well as any noteworthy PERFORMANCE NOTES. Each program’s RANK represents what is perhaps the most critical measure — how it is faring in the coveted 18-49 demo compared to other shows on CBS, since come...
Deadline

Rebel Wilson’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ Canceled At ABC As Network Parks ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson’s dog-grooming competition series Pooch Perfect won’t be taking any more walks at ABC. Deadline understands that the Disney-owned network has canceled the unscripted series after one season. Separately, ABC has parked the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. While the game show, which is based on the long-running British format, has not been officially axed and its status is currently to be determined, there are no plans to make further episodes. The network has, however, left the door open for it to return in the future, not particularly surprising given that it is hosted and exec produced...
Deadline

Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2021: A Photo Gallery

It was another Year of Covid in 2021, and the sadness extended to many beloved and groundbreaking people in the show business and media worlds who died during the past 12 months. Scroll through a photo gallery above. The acting world lost such giants as Betty White who died on New Year’s Eve eve, Ed Asner, Cicely Tyson, Charles Grodin, Jessica Walter, Christopher Plummer, Michael K. Williams, Hal Holbrook, George Segal, Yaphet Kotto, Jane Powell and Ned Beatty. We also pay tribute to filmmakers including Melvin Van Peebles, Jean-Marc Vallée, Bertrand Travernier, Richard Donner, Michael Apted and Roger Michell. The executive and producing worlds...
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Saget’s Widow Says Late Comedian “Just Wanted to Make People Feel Good”

Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, continued to share insight into her late husband’s kind, loving personality and opened up about her own grief in interviews that aired Thursday on NBC’s Today show and ABC’s Good Morning America. Saget death at the age of 65 was announced on Jan. 9 after authorities confirmed the actor and comedian was found unresponsive in a room at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, last Sunday. Information on the cause of death has not been released. After the shocking news that he had died, Saget was mourned by many in Hollywood, including John Mayer, Jimmy Kimmel and the Full House cast,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Wesley Snipes, Henry Winkler, Michael McKean, George Wallace Remember Louie Anderson: “Heaven Has a Hell of an Open Mic Night Goin’ Right About Now”

Hollywood is paying tribute to Louie Anderson, the iconic stand-up comedian who died on Friday at 68. The comic, game show host and Emmy-winning actor and author, who memorably starred as Christine Baskets, the mother to Zach Galifianakis’ character in the FX series Baskets, died in a hospital in Las Vegas due to complications from cancer. He had been undergoing treatment for a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. “We are so deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Louie Anderson,” said FX in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “For four wonderful seasons, Louie graced us and fans of Baskets with...
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
