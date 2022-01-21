ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown Palace Theatre presents Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash

culturemap.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an...

austin.culturemap.com

Related
Outsider.com

On This Day: Johnny Cash Performs at Folsom Prison in 1968

“I hear that train a-comin’…” hearing (or reading) those words probably conjures the voice of Johnny Cash in your mind. After all, “Folsom Prison Blues” is the Cash song for millions of people. Even people who don’t like country music don’t mind cranking up the Man in Black. When they do, it’s usually that song. These days, the live cut of the tune is the one everyone goes to. He recorded that, and the rest of At Folsom Prison, 54 years ago today.
MUSIC
WSET

Rare Johnny Cash recording of live performance unearthed

SAN FRANCISCO (KOVR/CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) - A unique recording has been unearthed in California. The recording is from April 24, 1968 when Johnny Cash performed at the Carousel Ballroom in San Francisco. Hundreds of fans crowded inside the venue to hear Cash that night. While no photos of the event exist,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Concert a tribute to Elvis, Johnny Cash

Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash tribute artists will hit the stage Feb. 13 in a Valentine’s Day-themed concert at Liberty Hall in Tyler. “Elvis and Johnny” presented by Stardom Entertainment, will highlight Johnny Cash’s classic hits from the 1950s to the ’70s and Elvis’ songs of the ’50s and ’60s.
TYLER, TX
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'Walk the line' to The Palace in Greensburg for Johnny Cash tribute

He wears the clothes and he sings the songs, but James Tamelcoff isn’t trying to be the Man in Black. He just fronts Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Experience, coming to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22. “I’m not going to get up onstage...
GREENSBURG, PA
culturemap.com

The Garden Theatre presents White Rabbit Red Rabbit

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. White Rabbit Red Rabbit is a worldwide phenomenon that was first produced in 2011. Playwright Nassim Soleimanpour is forbidden from leaving his native Iran after refusing to participate in military service, which is required of all men in the country. Soleimanpour wrote the piece hoping that it would be produced worldwide. If he could not physically be in the places he desired, his dream was to have his work produced there, so that by extension, he would be there as well.
THEATER & DANCE
AL.com

Marty Stuart talks Johnny Cash, George Jones, B.B. King, guitars

There are some holy relics in Marty Stuart’s guitar collection. He has Staples Singers soul legend Pops Staples’ old rosewood Tele, a gift from the Staples family after Pops passed. There’s also the first ever B-Bender Telecaster - modified to bend notes hauntingly like a pedal-steel - which originally belonged to country-rock trailblazer Clarence White.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NOLA.com

Deadly dinner, ventriloquist winner and Johnny Cash come to local stages soon

The folks with Sandy Road Productions are lining up a show about a disastrous dinner party, and they're fixing a buffet for audiences as well. "Clue" opens Jan. 21 through Feb. 6 at the Terrytown Country Club, 1785 Carol Sue Ave., in Gretna. The show runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m. (buffet at 7 p.m.), with the Sunday shows at 1:30 p.m. (buffet at 11:30 a.m.).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelevisalazer.com

GROWING UP IN LOUISA: Johnny Cash’s Reminder

With all the winter weather we’ve had to endure and the promise of more yet to come, I have had a bit of a time focusing on memories that don’t’ deal with snow. Seven years ago I wrote about this memory pertaining to the evolution of rail service in our little town. While some readers may recall portions of this article, perhaps others will not.
LOUISA, KY
fourstateshomepage.com

Coleman Theatre Presents Lorrie Morgan in Concert

The Coleman Theatre is pleased to present for the first time on our stage, country star Lorrie Morgan. Lorrie inked her first recording contract in 1988. As an RCA recording artist, and later on the roster of BNA, Lorrie made her mark with what have now become timeless country standards, “Five Minutes,” “Something In Red,” “Watch Me” and “What Part Of No,” to establish her place as a bright and shining country stara modern woman making country music history.
MUSIC
wzid.com

Felix Cavaliere Talks Palace Theatre Show 1/21/2022 Show

Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals return to the Palace Friday night, Felix talks about his new book and how happy he is to be back performing in front of audiences again. https://www.palacetheatre.org/calendar/an-evening-with-felix-cavalieres-rascals/. More New Hampshire in the Morning!. Thursday, January 13, 2022. Abby’s Joke: What Happens When You Eat Aluminum Foil?...
THEATER & DANCE
KPLC TV

ACTS Theatre to present Willy Wonka the Musical in March

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The ACTS Theatre has announced it will be presenting Willy Wonka the Musical from March 11 to 27. Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International, according to ACTS. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
murrysville.com

Style-City Music Presents

Style-City Music Presents - The Best Of The Music Industry Underground "Be sure to tune in to Style-City Music Presents – for nonstop music videos. Cause we’re bringing you some of the best music videos from all over the world. You’ll enjoy A unique blend of Pop, Rock, R&b and other musical styles. with an occasional guest appearance from up and coming recording artists. Be sure to tune in to this channel - Because Style-City Music presents -some of the best from the music industry underground."
MURRYSVILLE, PA
culturemap.com

Outcry Youth Theatre presents Pippin

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Pippin is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary. A mysterious performance troupe, led by the Leading Player, tells the story of Pippin, a young prince in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh, and the intrigues of political power, but nothing seems to satisfy him. After unsuccessfully trying to find happiness in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day, the Leading Player proposes a finale to Pippin's story the likes of which the world has never seen before.
ADDISON, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Summer Musicals presents Hadestown

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites the audience on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and director Rachel Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.
DALLAS, TX
Beach Beacon

Capitol Theatre to present Big Band of Brothers tour

CLEARWATER — The Big Band of Brothers touring ensemble — a celebration of the Allman Brothers Band songs done big band jazz style featuring original Allman Brother legend Jaimoe, Sammy Miller & The Congregation, Lamar Williams Jr., and Drew Smithers — will make their Clearwater debut Wednesday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
CLEARWATER, FL

