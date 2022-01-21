Former Florida State linebacker announces transfer destination

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels entered college football's transfer portal on Wednesday. The California native's decision to transfer adds another big free agent for college football's offseason quarterback carousel. Daniels emerged as USC’s starting quarterback as a freshman in 2018 and carried that role into '19. However, he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opener against Fresno State. Daniels decided to transfer to Georgia in '20 but was limited to the final four games of the season after recovering from the knee injury the previous year. Although Daniels opened '21 as the starter and was projected among the top quarterbacks in college football, another injury early in the year prevented him from holding onto that role, as Stetson Bennett emerged as the team's No. 1 quarterback. In four seasons at the collegiate level, Daniels has passed for 4,840 yards and 32 touchdowns to just 16 picks.

