Kalispell, MT

F. Roy Bauer, 91

 1 day ago

F. Roy Bauer, 91 years of age, peacefully passed away Jan. 16, 2022, at his home in Hurricane, Utah, with his loving wife Flossie Bauer by his side, whom he was married to for 17 years.

Roy was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.

He was preceded in death by his parents John Bauer and Patsy Medearis, and brother Carl. He was also preceded in death by his late wife Donna Bauer, whom he was married to for 54 years and is survived by their five children, Marie Stover, Dan Bauer, Howard Bauer, Karen Hulford and Debi Jones. He is also survived by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with his sister Barbara Anderson and brother Robert Bauer.

Roy was born in May 1930 in Kalispell. He was raised and lived most of his life here in the Flathead Valley. He lived three years in Bend, Oregon. Finally he lived out his days in Hurricane, where he made some great memories with his wife Flossie and friends exploring the landscape on the back of his four-wheeler.

Roy lived a full and happy life. He was a kind and gentle man with an extreme hard working ethic that he made certain to instill in his children. Roy spent over 50 years doing what he loved — logging in the woods and even running his own saw mill for a time. Many summers were spent up the North Fork where he and his brother Carl cut in the Teepee Creek Road that is still used today. Roy sold cookware for a time, worked for Schillinger Construction as a crusher, mechanic and welder. Finally he finished his career working with his son running heavy equipment. Right up to the age of 86 he renewed his CDL — just in case he may need to haul a load of rock — hard working ‘til the bitter end.

Roy was the patriarch of a large family whom he loved very much. He loved spending time with his family while hunting and camping up the South Fork. He also enjoyed spending his time in the skies — he owned many airplanes and piloted many flights.

Lastly, but most certainly not least, was his deep love and respect for his God Jehovah. Roy counted it a privilege to be one of Jehovah's Witnesses for 65 years. He valued the Bible and lived his life accordingly. Roy also kept very busy in sharing the Bible's hope of the future with others. He had confidence in this hope that very soon, Jehovah's will would be done here on earth and he would restore the earth to a paradise where man could live on it forever in perfect health, peace and happiness. (Psalms 37:10,11,29). "Just around the corner" we look forward to welcoming our dear friend back in the new world. (Acts 24:15)

Jury finds Kalispell man guilty of killing wife

After hearing two weeks of evidence and testimony, a jury on Friday evening found a Kalispell man guilty of killing his wife in 2020. Bradley Jay Hillious, 35, was charged with deliberate homicide. His trial in front of Flathead County District Court Judge Robert Allison began Jan. 3. The jury of 14 deliberated for about six hours Friday before returning to the courtroom to deliver the unanimous guilty verdict just after 8 p.m. Hillious was remanded to the custody of the sheriff’s office and now awaits his sentencing, set for March 8 at 1:30 p.m. He faces a maximum term of 100 years...
KALISPELL, MT
