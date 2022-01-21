ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law roundup: White and brown dog goes for its own walk

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

A white and brown long-haired dog had been walking around a neighborhood for about four hours, a caller told the Kalispell Police Department.

Debris was left behind, but there were no injuries when two vehicles collided.

A former employee was making charges to his former employer’s business account.

A caller thought their debit card was stolen at a pharmacy or the Post Office.

A car backed into a pickup truck in the parking lot of a local business.

Someone hit the wrong buttons on a phone accidentally dialing 911.

A woman became verbally hostile when staff asked her and the man she was with to leave a hotel.

The manager of a restaurant called to report that a customer skipped out on a $36.50 tab.

The caller was concerned about a man wearing all black walking down Idaho Street.

A woman wearing a black heavy jacket was putting things in her purse at a grocery store.

Someone said, “All I can tell you, repent” to dispatchers before hanging up.

Loud music had been playing for two nights at a home.

An unknown caller said “She is Satan” before hanging up the phone.

A man who was sick to his stomach rang a doorbell of a home, went inside and then left saying he was going to the doctor the next day.

A vehicle was blocking a delivery entrance of a downtown restaurant.

Someone thought their phone became evidence when they were arrested, but it turned out the phone was just lost or stolen.

The manager of a hardware store reported a customer taking items from the store.

A German shepherd with a blue color was running around.

The manager of a sporting goods store had video footage of someone using bad checks to make purchases.

A caller in Whitefish found footprints in the snow leading to a cracked door handle and door frame with damage at a location on Highway 93.

Mixing bowls and paperwork were among a long list a caller said were missing claiming that their neighbor took the items.

A driver needed a tow truck after swerving to avoid hitting a deer.

Daily Inter Lake

Law roundup: Texts not really from country star Alan Jackson

A caller became concerned after getting texts from someone pretending to be country star Alan Jackson and reported the incident to the Kalispell Police Department. An angry customer was yelling at employees, but a manager was able to calm the person down after calling law enforcement. A motorhome was parked on the city boulevard in a grassy area, but was blocking the city water shutoff when crews arrived to shut off delinquent water service. An employee allegedly took cash from a gas station convenience store. Two men yelling at each other had left the area so the caller said law...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Law Roundup: Cart attack sends man to emergency room

A man was hit by a shopping cart in the back of his knees at a store, and the altercation landed him in the emergency room. His friend told the Kalispell Police Department he suspected the cart attack was intentional, because the person pushing the cart “laughed and walked away.” Someone requested a welfare check on a man who was acting “very strange.” Someone driving by a business was suspicious of two subjects looking at tires outside the property. The caller suspected the subjects were trying to steal the tires, even though they said they had “no idea whether or not...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Tractor trailer driver dies after rig goes off Interstate 90

BOZEMAN (AP) — A semitractor-trailer went off Interstate 90 just east of Bozeman and into the median before going down an embankment and across a county road that runs under the interstate, killing the driver, the Montana Highway Patrol said Friday. The cab of the truck collided with the uphill embankment after the truck crossed Fort Ellis Road, officials said. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. The driver's name was not immediately released. Trooper Jeffrey Clinton said the cause of the crash was still under investigation.
BOZEMAN, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Yellowstone rampage brings prison time for California man

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a California man to nine months in prison for a drunken rampage in Yellowstone National Park in which he did thousands of dollars in damage to a hotel and struggled with rangers trying to subdue him. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman also ordered Benjamin J. Bagala, 27, of Santa Rosa, California, on Jan. 7 to stay out of Yellowstone and not use alcohol for a year after his time in prison. Bagala pleaded guilty in December to three counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers and one count of damaging federal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
