I'm in the process of planning a OneView appliance upgrade path from 4.10 to 6.x. This is currently managing a VMware 6.5 environment running on a C7000 chassis and also some additional DL servers. I'm looking to as much of this as an 'online' operation and trying to find a interoperability matrix between OneView versions, C7000 frimware versions, BL server SPP and DL server SPP etc so I can map out the upgrade steps for each element to maintain supportability during the upgrade activity.

