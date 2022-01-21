ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Justice For George Floyd–Ex-Cops’ Federal Civil Rights Trial

By Chronicle Reporter
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJury selection begins Thursday in the federal trial for the three ex-cops who stood idle as Derek Chauvin put his knee on the neck of George Floyd. Prosecutors will have to prove if each of the officers willingly violated George Floyd’s constitutional rights, but this task may prove to be...

Jury seated in civil rights trial of ex-cops accused in Floyd death

(St. Paull, MN) -- A jury is now seated in the federal civil rights trial of three ex-Minneapolis officers accused in the death of George Floyd. It only took one day for Judge Paul Magnuson and the two sides to pick 12 primary jurors and six alternates. Five of the jurors are men and seven are women. J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao, and Thomas Lane are charged with willfully depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights while acting under 'color of law' or government authority. Opening statements could start at 10 a-m Monday when the trial resumes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Jury is selected in the federal civil rights trial of three Minneapolis police officers accused of helping Derek Chauvin kill George Floyd in May 2020 by failing to intervene: Opening arguments set to begin Monday

Jury selection has been completed for the upcoming federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers who are accused of helping Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd. Opening arguments are set to begin Monday in the trial of the the three former cops, Tou Thao, J. Alexaner Kueng...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Federal Trial Starts Today For Former Officers In George Floyd Death

The federal civil rights trial for three former Minneapolis police officers over the killing of George Floyd starts today. They’re facing charges of abusing their position to deprive Floyd of his rights as fellow officer Derick Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, May 25, 2020, resulting in Floyd’s death.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ex-Minneapolis cops will stand trial in Floyd death January 20th

(St. Paul, MN) -- The federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating the civil rights of George Floyd will begin as scheduled on January 20th. J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao appeared at a pretrial hearing Tuesday in St. Paul. Judge Paul Magnuson said a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates will hear the case. It was revealed during the hearing that federal prosecutors never offered a formal plea deal to the three ex-officers. All three have pleaded not guilty. In Hennepin County Tuesday, Judge Peter Cahill denied a motion from the officers' defense attorneys to restrict audio and video coverage of their state trial. That means the whole world will be able to watch when Kueng, Lane, and Thao go on trial in March for aiding and abetting the murder of Floyd. Cahill has yet to rule a defense motion to delate the start of the state trial.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Derek Chauvin leading ‘dismal’ life behind bars for murder of George Floyd, says report

Convicted murderer Derek Chauvin is leading a “dismal” life behind bars, where he spends 23 hours a day locked inside his cell and guards watch his every move, according to a report.A prison official told TMZ that the former Minneapolis police officer, who murdered George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes on Memorial Day 2020, is kept isolated from other inmates within the high-security Administrative Control Unit at Minnesota state prison Oak Park Heights.Chauvin has little freedom inside the facility, with no access to job opportunities and educational programmes, the official said.He must...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Judge Orders Release Of Body-Cam Footage In Death Of Jason Walker, Who Was Killed By An Off-Duty Cop

A judge has ordered the release of body camera footage of officers who arrived at the scene after Jason Walker was killed by an off-duty cop in North Carolina. Walker, 37, was shot and killed earlier this month by off-duty Cumberland County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jeffrey Hash, who was driving his car with his wife and daughter. Hash claimed Walker jumped on his car, tore off his windscreen wipers, and began smashing his windshield.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Georgia DA Who Justified Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Not Seeking Re-Election

George Barnhill, the second district attorney to handle the murder case of Ahmaud Arbery, quietly decided not to run for re-election. Shortly after New Year’s and just before the sentencing of the three men found guilty of murder, an assistant district attorney in the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office announced he would be running for the seat.
GEORGIA STATE
Derek Chauvin medical expert sued in case where Black man’s death was allegedly covered up

A medical expert for George Floyd killer Derek Chauvin has been sued in a case where a Black man’s death in police custody was allegedly covered up.Maryland teenager Anton Black died in custody in 2018 after being put in the same choke-hold that led to Mr Floyd’s death in Minnesota.David Fowler, the retired medical examiner of Maryland, is named in a civil rights lawsuit by Black’s family, which was allowed to proceed by a judge earlier this week.During the George Floyd case, Mr Fowler appeared as a defence witness and testified that Floyd’s death was not caused by the nine...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Kyle Rittenhouse is heading back to the courtroom

Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men in self-defense during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020, is seeking the return of his AR-15 and other property that was seized by law enforcement following his arrest. Mark Richards, Rittenhouse’s attorney, filed a motion with the Kenosha County Circuit Court on...
KENOSHA, WI

