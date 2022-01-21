ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Qatar Airways’ A321neo Order Canceled By Airbus Amid A350 Dispute

By Chris Loh
simpleflying.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the ongoing dispute over A350 surface degradation issues, Airbus has announced that it has canceled Qatar Airways’ order for 50 A321neos. What started as reports of abnormal paint issues in January of 2021 has escalated significantly over the past 12 months, with a legal showdown looming. A...

simpleflying.com

