Pat Voll and Maureen Ryan are vice presidents at RoseRyan, a finance and accounting advisory firm. Views are the authors' own. There is no easy switch when companies go public. Instead, they enter a transitional, often bumpy, phase that can take months and even years to overcome. Many newly public companies become overwhelmed by the operational demands. The advisors who got them through the offering are no longer around — and the finance team has little bandwidth to adjust to their new requirements, especially if they have lingering accounting issues that weren’t addressed before the big event.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO