Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day! On the third Monday of January, the U.S. collectively celebrates Dr. King’s birthday and recognizes his countless efforts and contributions to the furtherance of human and civil rights. Many of us learned about Dr. King in school, listening to his famous “I Have A Dream” speech and enjoying a day off to celebrate his memory. For those who grew up in the South, you may have even taken field trips to the various historical sites in his hometown of Atlanta or the motel where he was assassinated in Memphis, the Lorraine Motel. For all of us, Dr. King’s teachings and lifelong mission of equality transcend geographic location and background.

SOCIETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO