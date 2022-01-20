ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socially distanced fright film “THE DARK OFFERINGS” sees on-line release

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the first horror features shot during quarantine is now available for viewing. The creators of THE DARK OFFERINGS, which we last reported on here, have announced that the movie just made its debut on Amazon...

rue-morgue.com

thetahoeweekly.com

Homewood releases anniversary film

Homewood Mountain Resort has released a short film in honor of its 60th anniversary season. The film, along with its Homewood History project, are available online for free. | skihomewood.com.
HOMEWOOD, CA
WPI News

The Social Committtee Films: Venon: Let There Be Carnage

Join The Social Committee: Films for our first event of the semester, featuring Venom: Let There Be Carnage! We will show the movie at 8pm on Saturday, January 15 and Sunday, January 16 in Fuller Upper, but feel free to arrive around 7:30pm for trivia, candy, and popcorn! We're looking forward to seeing you all!
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Synapse Films launches new branded merchandise line

Now you can wear the brand behind a long series of standout genre discs. Blu-ray and DVD creators Synapse Films have announced their production of a new collection of T-shirts and hoodies featuring the Synapse and Impulse Pictures logos (including a new version of the former by Encapsulated Studios), as well as images from some of their most popular titles. “Fans have been clamoring for Synapse merch at conventions and online for a long time now, and we’re very excited to finally get the ball rolling with cool new shirts and other items for 2022,” says Synapse co-president Gerald Chandler. “Thanks to the excellent work by Noa Chandler and her team, we look forward to seeing fans wearing them at conventions and festivals throughout the year, with potential new designs and merch in the years to come.”
APPAREL
mxdwn.com

8 Must-See Films From the 2022 Sundance Film Festival

Sundance, one of the most popular indie film festivals in the world, has this year again chosen to screen its films virtually. Out of the many movies set to premiere at this year’s festival we have selected 8 that are absolute must-watch. The following list of films is a...
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

“In Search of Darkness” and “Found Footage Phenomenon” Filmmakers Invite Fans to Participate In Creation of Italian Horror Superdoc

Calling al Italian Horror fans: CreatorVC, the producers of the popular In Search of Darkness documentary series, Phillip Escott, the co-writer/director of The Found Footage Phenomenon, and Eugenio Ercolani, author of Darkening The Italian Screen are joining forces for NIGHTMARE INDUSTRY, the ultimate Italian horror superdoc!. But the project can’t...
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive pics and comments, plus trailer: “WHAT HAPPENED AT 625 RIVER RD”

It’s a psychological chiller based on true events. Director Devon “Jovi” Johnson sent along the photos seen above and below from WHAT HAPPENED AT 625 RIVER RD, set for release later this year. Written by Allen Worrell and Frederick Green, it stars Francheska Pujol, Silvana Jakich, Summer Foley, Matrell Smith and Piotr Marzecki. According to the official synopsis, the movie “follows two young female college students from New York City on their spring break. As they arrive at their rental home, 625 River Rd., a chain of mysterious events take place that remains unsolved to this day.”
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Watcher’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

For her feature debut, Watcher, director Chloe Okuno has taken the well-worn genre of the stalker flick and given it a subtle jolt of freshness, making it less about the violence, which is more suggested than seen, than about the act of watching itself. The result is a thriller whose temperature is on soft boil for most of its running time, until Okuno turns up the gas in the last few minutes for a convincingly extreme finale. In a genre movie climate marked by cheap thrills and easy scares — whatever gets us not to click on something else — it’s...
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Killer Communication: Evolving Technology in the “SCREAM” Franchise

SCREAM is one of the most beloved franchises in the slasher sub genre. Unique for focusing on the survivors rather than the killer, each film feels grounded in reality. Wes Craven’s iconic series is also notable for its of-the-moment incorporation of technology. While this often dates the films (landline anyone?) devices used by the killers, victims, and survivors are always intricately woven into the plot, rarely detracting from the overall narrative. In fact, SCREAM’s embrace of phones and related applications brings out an element of betrayal often at the heart of the killer’s motives. Though the characters donning the iconic Ghostface costume change with every film, the one constant is their use of technology designed for communication.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hatching’ (‘Pahanhautoja’): Film Review | Sundance 2022

More often than not in classic dark fairy tales, mothers are notable by their absence, frequently making way for sinister stepmothers. By contrast, in Finnish director Hanna Bergholm’s compellingly creepy first feature, Hatching, the syrupy sweet mother is a suffocating presence; her fixation with creating a pristine picture of domestic harmony instead contributes to the birth of a monster. A highly original coming-of-age thriller in which a troubled pre-adolescence sparks a horrifically physical war between the ego and the id, this body-horror nightmare explores what happens to the maternal instinct when love is replaced by an unnatural obsession with perfection. Premiering...
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Vampire standout “ALL THE MOONS” and more coming to Shudder in February

The scream streamer has an especially strong lineup on the way. Among the must-see movies premiering on Shudder next month is ALL THE MOONS (pictured above), perhaps the most deeply moving variation on the vampire genre since LET THE RIGHT ONE IN. A multiple award-winner (Best Director, Best Cinematography and the Audience Award) at last year’s Fantasia International Film Festival, it will be available on Shudder US, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ February 10. Directed by Basque filmmaker Igor Legarreta from a script he wrote with Jon Sagalá, it stars Haizea Carneros, Josean Bengoetxea and Itziar Ituño. The synopsis: “North of Spain, at the end of the 19th century, during the final throes of the last Carlist war, a little girl [Carneros] is rescued from an orphanage by a mysterious woman [Ituño] after it’s destroyed by a bomb. Wounded and close to death, the girl believes the woman is an angel coming to take her to Heaven. Soon, however, she discovers that this strange being has given her the gift of eternal life by turning her into a vampire.”
MOVIES
horrornews.net

Christina Ricci Film Monstrous Exclusive Trailer and Fright Fest Premiere

SAT 12 MARCH – GFT Screen 1. 17:45 MONSTROUS (International Premiere) The evening programme opens with the International premiere of MONSTROUS, directed by FrightFest veteran favorite Chris Sivertson (The Lost, I Know Who Killed Me and co-director of All Cheerleaders Die). This unique supernatural thriller stars the iconic Christina Ricci, who unleashes an emotionally powerful performance.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive poster: Survival shocker sequel “HIDDEN IN THE WOODS PART 2”

The movie is set to being shooting in southern Chile the last week of February. HIDDEN IN THE WOODS PART 2 (which we first told you about here) will be written and directed by Patricio Valladares, encoring from the 2012 original. A cast of local actors will star in the Spanish-language project, which takes place 10 years after the first film. “Now Anny [the character played by Carolina Escobar, above right, in the ’12 movie] moves to a new town and lives alone, working as a housekeeper, but one day all her problems come back,” according to Valladares. Steve Aquilina’s 8-Films will co-produce HIDDEN IN THE WOODS PART 2, and has distribution rights for the U.S. and Germany.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Psychedelic Slamdance horror film “HONEYCOMB” reveals trailer

It’s the first feature by 21-year-old Canadian writer/director Avalon Fast. HONEYCOMB will have its world premiere virtually on January 27, as part of the Slamdance Film Festival. Following several acclaimed and award-winning shorts, Fast shot HONEYCOMB during summer 2019 on Cortes Island, British Columbia with a cast and crew of peers and friends; the leads are Rowan Wales, Sophie Bawks-Smith, Jillian Frank, Destini Stewart and Mari Geraghty. The synopsis: “Five small-town girls abandon their mundane lives and move into an abandoned cabin. Growing increasingly isolated, their world becomes filled with imagined rituals and rules but the events of one summer night threaten to abruptly end their age of innocence forever.”
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Nanny’ Review: In This Atmospheric Horror Film, the American Dream Is the Real Monster

Ghosts are everywhere in Nikyatu Jusu’s atmospheric feature directorial debut, “Nanny,” though few of them look like we’ve come to expect from decades of horror films. Sometimes, it’s just a feeling, a particular twist of the wind. Sometimes, it’s a photograph. Sometimes, it’s a story. And, sometimes, just sometimes, it’s a whole person, gazing out from beyond, well, somewhere. From the start, there is a queasy energy to , one made all the more unsettling to her dedication to showing a full-spectrum leading lady (your usual final girl, she is not) caught in a surprising milieu. Aisha (Anna Diop) is a Senegalese immigrant who...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Love Song’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

A hushed little heartbreaker about loneliness and longing in the American West, A Love Song is bound to be characterized as a sort of mini-Nomadland. It wouldn’t be an entirely unfounded comparison. Starring formidable character actress Dale Dickey in a rare lead role as Faye, a 60ish woman living off the grid and reconnecting, for a night, with a former flame (Wes Studi), Max Walker-Silverman’s feature debut is decidedly smaller-scale than Chloé Zhao’s 2020 Oscar winner. It doesn’t have that film’s sweep, its distinct political undertones or its romanticism when it comes to American independence and wanderlust. What the two movies...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix. Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Smith gained notoriety as a Playmate and Guess model, and she set off a media firestorm after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Once...
MOVIES
The Independent

Luca director says Disney film nearly featured gay romance between main characters: ‘We talked about it’

Luca director Enrico Casarosa has said that he discussed the two main characters having a romantic relationship in the animated adventure.Released in June, the Disney/Pixar film focuses on the friendship between two young boys, Luca and Alberto, in Italy.Casarosa has said in previous interviews that the film was based on his platonic friendship with another boy growing up, but many viewers said that they felt there was a romantic connection between Luca and Alberto.However, speaking to The Wrap, the director said that the creative team had “talked about” a potential romance between the characters featuring in the film.“I think...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2022

The new year is here, and with it, new films and TV shows are hitting Netflix. New original titles arriving on the streaming service this month include the movie Home Team, starring Kevin James, produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions and inspired by true events. When New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton (James) is suspended for the entire 2012 NFL season as a result of his role in the Saints’ Bountygate scandal, he returns home and begins to coach his son’s sixth-grade football team. The film, which arrives on Netflix Jan. 28, also stars Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Jackie...
NFL

