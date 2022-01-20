Socially distanced fright film “THE DARK OFFERINGS” sees on-line release

The scream streamer has an especially strong lineup on the way. Among the must-see movies premiering on Shudder next month is ALL THE MOONS (pictured above), perhaps the most deeply moving variation on the vampire genre since LET THE RIGHT ONE IN. A multiple award-winner (Best Director, Best Cinematography and the Audience Award) at last year’s Fantasia International Film Festival, it will be available on Shudder US, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ February 10. Directed by Basque filmmaker Igor Legarreta from a script he wrote with Jon Sagalá, it stars Haizea Carneros, Josean Bengoetxea and Itziar Ituño. The synopsis: “North of Spain, at the end of the 19th century, during the final throes of the last Carlist war, a little girl [Carneros] is rescued from an orphanage by a mysterious woman [Ituño] after it’s destroyed by a bomb. Wounded and close to death, the girl believes the woman is an angel coming to take her to Heaven. Soon, however, she discovers that this strange being has given her the gift of eternal life by turning her into a vampire.”

