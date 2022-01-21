ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Watertown gymnasts finish second behind Mitchell in home invitational

By Roger Merriam, Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QxJVU_0drhvS2300

Three Watertown High School senior gymnasts (Myah Morris, Trinity Hodorff and Dawson Briggs) made the final home appearances of their careers Thursday night during the Watertown Invitational in the Civic Arena.

Mitchell took the nine-team event with a score of 148.35, followed by Watertown at 142.075. Area Class A schools Milbank Area (128.825), Deuel (124.325) and Sisseton (109.475) also competed along with Brookings, Madison, Aberdeen Central and Huron.

Morris — a two-time state Class AA all-around champion — won the floor exercise (9.625), vault (9.825) and all-around (38.3) titles to go along with runner-up finishes in the balance beam (9.625) and uneven bars (9.225) for the Arrows.

Hodorff added a seventh-place finish in the uneven bars (8.675). Other Arrow place winners included Natalie Benson, fifth in the floor exercise (9.325), tied for sixth in the vault (8.875), seventh in the balance beam (9.35) and tied for seventh in the all-around (34.425); Kinsley Van Gilder, eighth in the balance beam (9.25) and Kaitlyn Rudebusch, 10th in the floor exercise (9.05).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uoL3I_0drhvS2300

Deuel’s Paige Simon — the two-time defending state Class A all-around champion — competed for the first time this year after having knee surgery. She placed sixth in the balance beam (9.375) and ninth in the uneven bars (8.5).

Aubrey Fraasch of Milbank Area was 10th in the balance beam (9.125) and also took ninth in the all-around (34.3).

Watertown is scheduled to compete Monday in a quadrangular at Harrisburg and also will participate Tuesday in the Huron Invite, which was rescheduled from Jan. 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQBcb_0drhvS2300

Watertown Invite

Thursday in the Civic Arena

Team Scores — Mitchell 148.35, Watertown 142.075, Madison 135.725, Brookings 135.275, Aberdeen Central 133.675, Milbank Area 128.825, Huron 125.125, Deuel 124.325, Sisseton 109.475.

Individual Events

(Top 5 Plus Area Gymnasts in Top 10)

Balance Beam — 1. Bentley Bates, Mitchell, 9.675; 2. Myah Morris, Watertown, 9.625; 3. Maggie Fites, Aberdeen Central, 9.525; 4. Aubrey Gelderman, Mitchell, 9.475; 5. Olivia Prunty, Mitchell, 9.45; 6. Paige Simon, Deuel, 9.375; 7. Natalie Benson, Watertown, 9.35; 8. Kinsley Van Gilder, Watertown, 9.25; 10. Aubrey Fraasch, Milbank Area, 9.125.

Floor Exercise — 1. Myah Morris, Watertown, 9.625; 2. Tayla Dobrenski, Brookings, 9.5; 3. Joslin Sommerville, Mitchell, 9.475; 4. Emily Moody, Mitchell, 9.45; 5. Natalie Benson, Watertown, 9.325; 10. Kaitlynn Rudebusch, Watertown, 9.05.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gb3lM_0drhvS2300

Uneven Bars — 1. Bentley Bates, Mitchell, 9.65; 2. Myah Morris, Watertown, 9.225; 3. Olivia Prunty, Mitchell, 9.15; 4. Kyanna Gropper, Mitchell, 9.1; 5. Joslin Sommerville, Mitchell, 9.05; 7. Trinity Hodorff, Watertown, 8.675; 9. Paige Simon, Deuel, 8.5.

Vault — 1. Myah Morris, Watertown, 9.825; 2. Joslin Sommerville, Mitchell, 9.375; 3. Emily Moody, Mitchell, 9.1; 4. Kylie Krusemark, Madison, 9.0; 5. Olivia Prunty, Mitchell, 8.95; 6. (Tie) Tayla Dobrenski, Brookings, and Natalie Benson, Watertown, 8.875.

All-Around — 1. Myah Morris, Watertown, 38.3; 2. Joslin Sommerville, Mitchell, 37.1; 3. Bentley Bates, Mitchell, 36.95; 4. Olivia Prunty, Mitchell, 36.7; 5. Maggie Fites, Aberdeen Central, 36.275; 7. Natalie Benson, Watertown, and Kylie Krusemark, Madison, 34.425; 9. Aubrey Fraasch, Milbank Area, 34.3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5kqQ_0drhvS2300

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Watertown gymnasts finish second behind Mitchell in home invitational

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Senator Kyrsten Sinema formally censured by Arizona Democratic Party

The Arizona Democratic Party has voted to formally censure Senator Kyrsten Sinema "as a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy," the party said Saturday. The announcement came just days after Sinema opposed a change to the Senate rules that could have moved Democratic-backed voting rights legislation forward.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, SD
Sports
Watertown, SD
Education
City
Harrisburg, SD
City
Aberdeen, SD
Mitchell, SD
Sports
City
Watertown, SD
City
Mitchell, SD
Mitchell, SD
Education
City
Brookings, SD
City
Madison, SD
newsnationnow.com

Judge blocks Biden federal employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — A judge in Texas ruled on Friday that President Joe Biden could not require federal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and blocked the U.S. government from disciplining employees who failed to comply. It was the latest setback to White House efforts to require various...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Celebrities honor Louie Anderson after his death

Celebrities are paying tribute to the late comedian Louie Anderson on social media. Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas due to complications from cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz revealed on Friday. The comedian's death comes days after Schwartz broke the news that Anderson was battling a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26

NEW YORK (AP) — Ian Alexander Jr., the only child of award-winning actor and director Regina King, has died. He turned 26 on Wednesday. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” a family statement shared Saturday by a King spokesman said. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Kaitlyn
The Hill

NATO members scramble to support Ukraine amid Russian threat

The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent NATO countries scrambling to provide military support to Kyiv. In recent weeks, Spain, France, Estonia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. among others have provided varying kinds of military support to Ukraine in anticipation of Russian aggression. NATO is under...
MILITARY
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

116
Followers
321
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy