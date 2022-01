SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A few Siouxland schools are either canceling classes for Friday or delaying their start ahead of expected winter weather. South Sioux City Community School District school administrators said the closure is due to predicted weather and excessive absenteeism of students and staff. There will also not be any Beyond the Bell services or practices. The school is also reminding that there is no school Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE ・ 9 DAYS AGO