Weight Loss

Starting Over Again

By C19612021
myfitnesspal.com
 1 day ago

Hello everyone. I am starting over and giving myfitnesspal another chance. Im 60, I don't cook much because I really find it hard to cook for 1 person. I have alot of health issues but I need to try to do some low impact exercises. I like doing crafts,...

community.myfitnesspal.com

myfitnesspal.com

Low Sodium

I have just started my journey to watching my sodium. Holy Cow! I thought a salad from chickfila would be ok. The sodium in it is 2200 without any dressing. Anyone else trying to fight the sodium consumption and how are you doing it? I work 2 jobs and finding the time to consistently meal prep is a challenge and then when I do and log it, still lots of sodium. Help!
myfitnesspal.com

Equalizers/dip bars recommendations

No, not a specific model but more the right type. In all my previous flats I had a useful corner somewhere where I could do dips when I felt like it. Here: nothing at all. And my chairs are not suitable either. I consider buying a cheap pair of dip bars. Was thinking adjustable in height, with wide enough padding on the grip, and not connected due to lack of space and not wanting to have a sports thingy always in the middle of the livingroom. Bit in doubt though: the cheapest I found are around 50 Euro, and reviews say that the grips are rather big for small hands. Return is of course an issue with such big items.
myfitnesspal.com

NUTRITIONAL BREAKFAST CHALLENGE

For healthy eating habits; breakfast is suggested by nutritionist as a good start to the day. Now, it is often suggested it should be the largest most nutritious meal of the day. since, I am retired I am trying a challenge to eat at least twice a week, a large...
myfitnesspal.com

Accountability partner!

Anyone else new to this and want someone to get through each day or week with?. I would love to have someone to message or talk to about everyday success or struggles while on my fitness&weightloss journey 😊. I’m 5ft & 23 years old wanting to start a new schedule...
myfitnesspal.com

Help with a plateau

Hello! I have been diet/lifestyle changing since February of 2021, I was around 280 when I started exercising and walking, my highest was 312 which getting my thyroid medication in check started the weight loss months before I decided to make the lifestyle change. I have lost 123 lbs!!!. Here...
myfitnesspal.com

Staying away from Sugar

I'm 55 and live in Canada . I have lost weight a few times in my life and generally have a pretty healthy diet except for the sugar . I eat chocolate and baked goods on the go which always lead to gaining the weight back. Any suggestions as to how I can moderate my sweet tooth ? Thanks for your suggestions , most appreciated!
myfitnesspal.com

New to Intermittent Fasting

Hi my name is Nicole and I am a serial starter and have tried everything from WW to Keto (which I lost a ton of weight but it is not sustainable for me and I gained half back). I read about IF here on myfitnesspal and thought it would be perfect for my crazy work schedule. I am hoping to find some friends to help with support and accountability, I am terrible with follow-through ( I even quit my therapist, lol) I have 70+ lbs to lose.
Insider

How to ripen green bananas fast

There are three easy ways to ripen bananas. For the fastest results, store them in a brown paper bag. You can also bunch them together or add an apple to the mix.
Weight Loss
myfitnesspal.com

I'm back and nervous

I'm not exactly new here but it's been so long since I've been here I might as well be. After having covid and now suffering with long covid I have put more weight on. I was already overweight beforehand. I am now the heaviest I have ever been so something has to be done.
myfitnesspal.com

Under calories

My PT set up Marcos for me based on weight and height and all of the other stuff. Tonight, I've finished my meals and it's almost bedtime but I have about 500 calories to consume. I have hit my protein goal, have gone over slightly, this was the main focus.
myfitnesspal.com

Is it alright to go over the macro goal for fat?

Hi all! First of all, please do forgive me if this is a very silly question - I've only been tracking for about a week. I've been paying the most attention to my 'bottom line' of total calories rather than the macros particularly as I get used to the mechanism and the habit of tracking everything I eat. But looking back over the past week I've been going over the 'fat' macro fairly consistently, largely through the use of olive oil (roasting veggies, homemade salad dressing) and some dairy (milk, butter in a pasta, cheese a couple of times over the course of the week). My going-in assumption is that as long as I'm eating at a deficit it shouldn't make all that much of a difference - albeit I acknowledge that some foods are more nutrient-dense for their caloric value - but I'm also slightly worried that I'll be solving one problem (weight-loss) only to create another (consequences of a relatively high-fat diet, even at a lower calorie intake). Is this something I should be worried about?
myfitnesspal.com

Leaning down for the wedding-help-

I work out steadily but struggle with keeping my eating under control, manage late night cravings and emotional over eating. I am under a great deal of stress, family related and work. I am a front line nurse… dealing with every implication from covid. I am so overwhelmed and very hard of myself. I am trying to be kinder to myself but I am struggling.
myfitnesspal.com

Greek yogurt.... acne?

Has anyone heard if there's a link between eating greek yogurt and having a breakout of acne? I'm vegetarian and find greek yogurt very satiating. It's great for low calories and high protein. But after I eat it I seem to get some acne appear around my mouth. I'm starting to think if there's a link? I don't really want to cut it out! I seem ok with milk and cheese. Does anyone have any ideas or alternatives please?
myfitnesspal.com

I am not new to MFP but new to the community.

Hi to everyone. I am 73, 338 lbs and I have dealt with a weight problem all of my life getting up to 420 lbs. at one point. I have an unhealthy relationship with food and it started clear back into my pre-teen years. As I got heavier and heavier, my mother shamed me over what I ate and she, as well as my younger sister, was embarrassed to be seen with me. I started sneaking food at a young age and I wouldn't take a lunch to school so my mother wouldn't comment. She worked and so I would fill up after school and then eat a full supper so she wouldn't know what I was really eating.
myfitnesspal.com

Basmati rice calories

OK so I'm little confused as how to measure rice. Tonight I made basmati rice. It says 160 cals per 1/4 cup so i did ( 2 )1/4 cups thinking it's 320 calories when cooked. Is that correct?. wilson10102018 Posts: 1,209 Member. Yes, rice is always measured dry. 650 calories...
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Don't Miss: 10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $12 COVID tests, $200 off Shark vac, $189 AirPods Pro, more Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this...
