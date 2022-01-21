Starting Over Again

Hi all! First of all, please do forgive me if this is a very silly question - I've only been tracking for about a week. I've been paying the most attention to my 'bottom line' of total calories rather than the macros particularly as I get used to the mechanism and the habit of tracking everything I eat. But looking back over the past week I've been going over the 'fat' macro fairly consistently, largely through the use of olive oil (roasting veggies, homemade salad dressing) and some dairy (milk, butter in a pasta, cheese a couple of times over the course of the week). My going-in assumption is that as long as I'm eating at a deficit it shouldn't make all that much of a difference - albeit I acknowledge that some foods are more nutrient-dense for their caloric value - but I'm also slightly worried that I'll be solving one problem (weight-loss) only to create another (consequences of a relatively high-fat diet, even at a lower calorie intake). Is this something I should be worried about?

FITNESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO