The price of Brent crude oil soared past 90 dollars per barrel for the first time in around eight years on Wednesday, helping the FTSE 100 rebound from its painful start to the week.After months of increases – the benchmark has added nearly 40 dollars in the last year – Brent once again reached the same levels it had last seen in 2014.Wednesday’s 2.1% rise was enough to push Brent above the level, a rise caused by troop build-ups in eastern Europe.“Crude oil prices have remained underpinned with little sign that any of the tensions that have helped push prices...

