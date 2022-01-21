ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary J. Blige Enlists Dave East for New Single ‘Rent Money’: Listen

By Navjosh
hiphop-n-more.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Mary J. Blige dropped two singles, ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ and the DJ Khaled-featuring ‘Amazing’ along with announcing a new deal with 300 Entertainment. The veteran singer...

Comments / 0

As Mary J. Blige prepares to perform with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg during the Super Bowl halftime show on February 13, she dropped her new track, “Rent Money” featuring Dave East, on Friday. The mid-tempo groove is the latest release from The Queen of Hip Hop Soul’s 15th solo album, GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS, due out February 11. Mary previously released the title track, and “Amazing” featuring DJ Khaled.
