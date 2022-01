Both University of Northern Colorado golf teams are expected to finish in the top half of the Big Sky this season, according to the league coaches poll released on Thursday. The UNC men were picked to finish third out of seven teams, behind Sacramento State (33 points) and Weber State (32), with 27 points. The Hornets and Wildcats each received three first place votes, while the Bears received one.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO