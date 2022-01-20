ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Season 2 Official Teaser

pbs.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait is almost over! Sanditon Season 2 is just around the corner,...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Michael Weatherly Drops 'Bull' Final Season Teaser

On the heels of the news that Bull is ending, star Michael Weatherly shared a teaser for the final season. The teaser, of course, references the fact that the show is coming to an end after six seasons. Weatherly also shared the news that Bull was ending on Tuesday and noted that he was moving on from the show to "pursue new creative challenges."
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 Gets Premiere Date, First Teaser at Netflix

“Love Is Blind” is back for Season 2 just in time for Valentine’s Day. Netflix’s hit reality dating series will debut its second season with five episodes on Feb. 11. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the series places singles in individual “pods,” through which they date without being able to see each other. As connections begin to form, the couples are only able to meet face-to-face after they’ve become engaged. After the proposals and in person meetings, the couples go to a resort retreat to get to know each other better before returning to the outside world. The series then...
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

Rent-A-Girlfriend Anime Season 2's Teaser Unveils July Premiere

The official website for the anime of Reiji Miyajima's Rent-A-Girlfriend (Kanojo, Okarishimasu) manga posted a teaser promotional video and teaser visual for the second season on Friday. The teaser video confirms the returning main cast and staff, and also announces that the season will premiere in July. The returning main...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Just Around The Corner
NME

‘Euphoria’ shares dramatic extended season two teaser

Euphoria has shared a new look at the forthcoming second season – scroll down to watch the video. The hit HBO show released an extended trailer previewing the content of the new season immediately after the first episode of the second chapter premiered. The video sees the aftermath of...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Release Date Announced With Emotional New Teaser

Love Is Blind is back and the pods are officially open!. The Netflix dating series is returning for season 2 and once again shows that love is unexpected, love is shocking and can change your life. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the second season will premiere Feb. 11, dropping its first five episodes.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

The Cast Of "Atlanta" Are "Shillin’" In Newest Season 3 Teaser

A new teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of Donald Glover's Atlanta is here. The minute-long ad sees Earn, Paper Boi, Van, and Darius starring in strange European commercials while a cover of OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean" plays in the background. The highly anticipated new season will be set overseas.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Complex

New ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Teaser Sees Cast Appearing in Strange Product Ads

Atlanta Season 3 is just over two months away, and ahead of its release FX has shared another teaser with the cast advertising strange products in Europe. Featuring Earn, Brian Tyree Henry’s Paper Boi, Zazie Beetz’s Van, and LaKeith Stanfield’s Darius as they confusedly, impatiently appear in overly joyful commercials, the teaser also serves as a reminder to viewers that Season 3 mostly takes place overseas. It still has plenty of that Atlanta feel with a brief reference to OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean,” but iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and Big Ben linger in the background.
ATLANTA, GA
UPI News

'Love is Blind' Season 2 teaser hints at 'shocking' new moments

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Love is Blind Season 2. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for a new season of the dating reality series Thursday. Love is Blind features singles who date while sequestered in "pods," where they can talk to but not see each other. The couples eventually meet face-to-face for the first time after they decide whether or not to get engaged.
TV SERIES
hot969boston.com

New ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Teaser Is Magnificently Strange: WATCH

After a nearly four-year break, Earn (Donald Glover), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) will be returning to our screen on FX’s Atlanta. The newest teaser for the third season features Glover, Henry, Stanfield, and Beetz in a bizarre commercial for cleaning products.
ATLANTA, GA
GeekTyrant

Fresh and Clean New Teaser Trailer for ATLANTA Season 3

We’ve got a fun new teaser trailer for you to watch for Donald's Glover's acclaimed FX series, Atlanta, and it’s very fresh and clean. This is definitely a different kind of teaser trailer! It plays out like some kind of old-school product commercial with a little musical jingle and I love it.
ATLANTA, GA
Gamespot

Netflix Releases Official Teaser For Vikings: Valhalla

Netflix has released an official teaser for Vikings: Valhalla, the highly-anticipated spin-off of the historical drama Vikings. The series will kick off on the streaming service on February 25, with eight one-hour episodes. Set a century after the original series, Vikings: Valhalla--as the name suggests--looks to chronicle the decline of...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Sanditon Season 2 Teaser, Iron Chef Reboot and More

Charlotte Heywood’s new love interests are on display in the first teaser for Sanditon Season 2. Premiering Sunday, March 20 at 9/8c, the Masterpiece PBS drama’s six-episode sophomore run picks up nine months after the events of Season 1, as Charlotte (played by Rose Williams) returns to the beautiful seaside resort and soon attracts the attention of not one, but two new men. Meanwhile, in her last summer season before turning 21, Georgiana Lambe, keen to forge her own identity, “gets up to mischief in the name of love — but will she run the risk of being lonelier than ever...
TV SERIES
E! News

This Servant Teaser Is Proof Season 3 Is Freakier Than Ever

Watch: Apple TV's "Servant" Season 3 EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek. Jericho may be back, but the drama is far from over. M. Night Shyamalan's Apple TV+ series Servant returns for season three on Jan. 21, and judging by this sneak peek, things are about to get even weirder than before. Season...
TV SERIES
defpen

Netflix Shares The ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season Two Teaser

Mimosas, car accidents and love triangles are all seamlessly mixed into the latest trailer Sweet Magnolias trailer from Netflix. “Together, the Magnolias work through new relationships, old wounds and town politics as the sweet parts of life blend with the salty and the sour. Our Magnolias are back with another season full of family, friendship, faith, and margaritas. Pour it out because Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias premieres February 4,” the trailer’s description reads.
TV SERIES
TVLine

This Is Us' Final Season Premiere Recap: Rebecca Reveals a Terrible Truth

The Pearson train is leaving the station, This Is Us faithful, and we’re ready to walk on through to the caboose right along with you. So let’s get it all underway. Read on for a recap of the final season premiere, “The Challenger.” A NATIONAL TRAGEDY | During a flashback to the morning of Jan. 28, 1986, Rebecca and Jack bustle about the kitchen, getting ready for the day ahead. “I Can’t Fight This Feeling” plays on the radio, which prompts Jack to croon the song to his wife and proclaim “REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles.” (Ha!) They smooch a bit,...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead season 11B teaser spells trouble for Daryl

The Walking Dead season 11B is just over a month away from hitting our screens, and an official promo clip has now teased that Norman Reedus' Daryl Dixon could be in trouble. The short clip features a photograph of Daryl (with his short hair) on the Wall of the Lost, which is the Commonwealth's notice board of missing persons.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ozark Final Season Trailer Teases Horrific Tragedy for the Byrdes

The Byrdes are going out with a bang, not to mention a few potentially fatal bumps and bruises. Netflix on Thursday debuted the official trailer for the first half of Ozark‘s fourth and final season — the seven episodes that comprise Part 1 drop Jan. 21 — and the two-minute teaser features footage of a horrific car accident involving Marty, Wendy and their brood. It’s one of several crises greeting the Byrde clan as the Emmy-winning drama approaches the finish line. As also previewed in the above trailer… * Drug kingpin Omar Navarro wants to cut a deal with the FBI, and...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy