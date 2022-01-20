Season 2 Official Teaser

“Love Is Blind” is back for Season 2 just in time for Valentine’s Day. Netflix’s hit reality dating series will debut its second season with five episodes on Feb. 11. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the series places singles in individual “pods,” through which they date without being able to see each other. As connections begin to form, the couples are only able to meet face-to-face after they’ve become engaged. After the proposals and in person meetings, the couples go to a resort retreat to get to know each other better before returning to the outside world. The series then...

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO