The Smoker’s Club Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Kid Cudi, Flatbush Zombies, Earl Sweatshirt And More

By Skyy Rincon
mxdwn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Stereogum, The Smoker’s Club recently announced the lineup for the 2022 installment of their annual festival. The event will be headlined by Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti. The festival is scheduled to take place on April 30 at the Glen Helen Ampitheater which is located in San...

music.mxdwn.com

Billboard

R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Earl Sweatshirt, Montell Fish, Leikeli47 & More

A year has come and gone. Out of the kindness of our hearts, we’ll spare you the speech highlighting all the amazing acts we discovered in 2021, and will instead get straight to what’s new in 2022. From the soul-baring sounds of Montell Fish and Brittany Campbell, to bass-heavy bangers from Leikeli47 and Azizi Gibson, we’ve got the sounds to help you power through week two of the new year.
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Stream the new Earl Sweatshirt album, Sick!

Earl Sweatshirt‘s new album Sick!—one of our most anticipated albums of the first quarter—is out today. The album is Earl’s first since the 2019 EP Feet of Clay, following some guest appearances, including recent albums by Armand Hammer and Boldy James. Earl previously released two tracks from the album, “Titanic” and “Tabula Rasa,” which features an appearance from his recent collaborators Armand Hammer. Now that the album is out, it’s available to hear in its entirety. It’s another brief set of songs, clocking in at under a half-hour with some room to spare, which means you can stream it a couple times in the course of an hour.
MUSIC
California State
Complex

Best New Music This Week: Gunna, Earl Sweatshirt, JID, and More

It’s another strong week in music releases. Gunna finally dropped his collaboration with Drake, “P Power,” which was previously delayed. Earl Sweatshirt dropped his new project, SICK!, featuring the standout track “Fire in the Hole.” Cordae recruited Freddie Gibbs and Stevie Wonder for “Champagne Glasses” off his sophomore album From a Bird’s Eye View. This week’s list also includes new music from JID, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Saba and more.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

The Smokers Club Festival Announces Their Nostalgic 2022 Lineup

Paste has previously touched on the crucial blog era of rap that changed the genre as the world turned the corner into a new decade. As we look back on those albums from that time with nostalgia (with several of them celebrating 10 year anniversaries in 2022), The Smokers Club returns with a stacked lineup featuring favorites old and new.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Stamford Advocate

Earl Sweatshirt Wrecks Rap’s Rules on ‘Sick!’

For a certain strain of rap fan, Earl Sweatshirt’s elite lyricism has made him a god among men. But rather than coast on that deification, the California rapper (whose real name is Thebe Kgositsile) has spent his career defying expectations. His response to listeners seeking replays of his 2010 mixtape Earl, which introduced him as a devilish lyrical wunderkind, has been relentless reinvention. On his first two albums, those revisions were muted, taking place mostly on the level of subject matter and sound. But on 2018’s Some Rap Songs and 2019’s Feet of Clay, he directly pushed against notions of rap greatness as merely the sum of one’s verbiage, embracing the clipped rhythms and nonlinearity of the hip-hop margins. His elliptic, woozy songwriting, crammed with texture and motion, yet shunning structure and cogency, subverted ideas about how rap songs could sound and be arranged. Sick! continues that trend, charting new territory for Earl while continuing to subtly dissect rap conventions.
HIP HOP
mxdwn.com

Bonnaroo Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Chvrches, Stevie Nicks, J. Cole and More

Chvrches are Scottish music trio from Glasgow, Scotland. They’re music can be described as synth-pop or electro-pop. The band consists of lead singer Lauren Mayberry, synthesizer Martin Doherty and guitarist Ian Cook. Some popular songs of theirs include “Here With Me,” “Never Ending Circles,” “The Mother We Share” and “Clearest Blue.”
MUSIC
State News

Hip-hop comebacks: The Weeknd and Earl Sweatshirt release new bangers

Everyone loves a comeback, especially in the music world. Within the same week, The Weeknd and Earl Sweatshirt, two of the top artists in their genre, released new albums; revealing their new sounds and visions with the next phase of their career. "I think it was a good comeback," media...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Earl Sweatshirt Delivers First Studio Album in Four Years, 'SICK!'

Earl Sweatshirt is back with his first studio album in four years, SICK!. Clocking in at under 30 minutes, the 10-track record feature guest appearances from Zelooperz on “Vision” and Armand Hammer on “Tabula Rasa,” while The Alchemist, Black Noi$e, Ancestor, Theravada, Rob Chamber, Samiyam and Alexander Spit handled production. SICK! marks his first full-length release since 2018’s Some Rap Songs and follow his 2019 EP FEET OF CLAY.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

The 10 Best Earl Sweatshirt Songs

Emerging as a member of Odd Future in the late 2000s, it didn’t take long for Earl Sweatshirt to make a name for himself as one of the most prolific alternative rappers of the last 15 years. With his troubled past and brooding attitude, he played the role of a reclusive, murder-fantasizing weirdo in a creative collective whose main claim to fame was being edgily bizarre.
MUSIC
blackchronicle.com

Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Schoolboy Q To Perform At Smoker’s Club Fest 2022

Now that we’re back into the swing of live music, despite the pandemic being far from over, another festival lineup has been announced. Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti are set to headline the Smoker’s Club Fest, which is going down at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino on Saturday, April 30.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Earl Sweatshirt Drops Visual for ‘Sick!’ Track “Titanic”

Earl Sweatshirt has shared a music video for “Titanic,” a single off of his new LP Sick!. The song was produced by the rapper’s frequent collaborator, the Detroit-based Black Noi$e. Directed by Rodney Passe, the video follows Earl Sweatshirt riding through the city leaning out the back...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Earl Sweatshirt Wants People to Learn What Trap Really Is

What is the definition of Trap music? The Atlanta-based rap offshoot has been the subject of many debates regarding what makes Trap, Trap over the years. Ranging from a slew of artists like T.I, Jeezy, among others claiming to be the originator of the Hip-Hop subculture, Trap has remained at the forefront of Hip-Hop culture as it has been the dominant form of influence and inspiration for many stars regardless of genre.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Ringer

The Remarkable Clarity of Earl Sweatshirt’s ‘SICK!’

By the end of the 2010s, Earl Sweatshirt had burrowed deep into a digital sludge. He was cutting his songs shorter and leaving their mixes murkier; even as he grew more desperate on the page, he delivered those verses with a progressively flatter affect, a dead eye turned toward a decaying world. On Some Rap Songs, his entrancingly muddled album from 2018, manipulated vocal samples are sometimes more central than Earl himself. That LP ends with the recorded voices of his parents, the legal scholar Cheryl Harris and the poet Keorapetse Kgositsile, not in succession, but laid over top of one another, more data for the din.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

New Orleans Jazz Fest Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Erykah Badu, Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks And Many More

The New Orleans Jazz Festival is around the French Quarter corner, as the flyer in all its Shell-sponsored yellow and red, capture the attention of NOLA Jazz Fest veterans and even those looking to start a new annual trip. The headliners don’t stop at jazz with neo soul favorite Erykah Badu, country legend Willie Nelson and rock stars Foo Fighters to name a few of who this notorious Big Easy weekend has to offer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pitchfork

5 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Earl Sweatshirt, FKA twigs, Cat Power, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums, mixtapes, and projects from Earl Sweatshirt, FKA twigs, Cat Power, Grace Cummings, and Panoram. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MUSIC

